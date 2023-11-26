Water, Sanitation & Hygiene

Promote Hygiene to Prevent Disease

To prevent disease outbreaks, our teams distribute hygiene kits and build latrines and handwashing stations in communities, schools, and health centers. We install water filters and teach healthy practices like handwashing, cooking with clean utensils, and drawing water from safe sources – even in the hardest-to-reach places like Paguir, South Sudan.

Expand Access to Clean Water

Where water is scarce or unsafe, we drill new wells and decontaminate unsafe ones, install hand-pumps, protect natural springs, tap aquifers, rehabilitate damaged infrastructure, and pipe water into hard-to-reach villages and health centers. We also introduce innovative solutions, such as solar-powered irrigation systems. In emergencies, we truck water into communities and install storage tanks and reservoirs.

Develop Lasting Solutions

Partnering with community members is necessary for sustainable change. We train water committees, made up of elected community members, to independently manage water and sanitation infrastructure. We also organize local health teams to model good sanitation and hygiene practices for their communities long after a new well is built.