Food Security & Livelihoods

Emergency Assistance

When disasters destroy infrastructure and food supplies, when violence forces thousands to flee, or when drought disrupts food production, Action Against Hunger responds with food, cash, and other basic supplies to prevent hunger in the short-term and help communities build resilience against future emergencies.

Financial Planning for Women

Through our savings and loans groups, women pool their resources and can borrow to invest in a new business or to cope in an emergency.

Climate-Smart Farming Methods

Action Against Hunger uses an environmentally-friendly approach to helps people make the most of their local natural resources – including land, water, soil, and seeds – and grow nutritious foods, diversify their crops, and build up local markets.

Farmers’ Cooperatives

To foster collaboration and learning, we create and support farmers’ cooperatives. Some of these groups come together to collectively rent land for farming, while others share lessons learned with each other. In Uganda, many farmers’ groups are negotiating fair prices for supplies and creating local demand for nutritious crops like mushrooms.

Job Skills & Small Business Support

From small grants for families recovering from conflict, to seeds and tools to invest in family farms, to livestock and veterinary services, to small business assistance, we help families regain self-sufficiency.

