Nutrition & Health

Detect and Treat Malnutrition

Action Against Hunger pioneered some of the earliest formulas and approaches to treating malnourished children. Around the world, our teams work in health centers, on mobile teams, and in communities to find cases of malnutrition and ensure that children receive lifesaving treatment. Every year, our community-based nutrition programs reach hundreds of thousands of mothers and children.

Teach, Support, and Empower Parents

Our teams train community health workers to educate mothers, fathers, and other caregivers about the benefits of breastfeeding and improved nutrition to help babies and young children grow up strong and healthy.

In our peer support groups, we work with pregnant women and new mothers – and fathers, too! – to encourage and promote good health, nutrition, hygiene, sanitation, and care practices for mothers, infants, and young children.

We also teach parents to use simple tools to detect malnutrition at home, without the help of a health worker. This way, they can monitor their children’s nutrition status regularly and – if needed – get them treated as soon as possible.

Provide Mental Health Support

Experience with conflict, extreme weather events, the stress of food insecurity and illnesses, and other distressing events can cause trauma, depression, and other mental health issues. For parents, this can sometimes make it difficult to bond and provide care for their children, which can lead to malnutrition or other illnesses.

Action Against Hunger’s teams provide psychological first aid in emergencies, offer mental health counselling, provide women and children with safe spaces to find calm, play, bond, and talk about difficult issues, and help people to develop coping strategies to deal with mental health challenges.

Strengthen Health Systems

Strong health systems save lives and help children not only survive, but thrive. We provide technical expertise and support to strengthen community health systems, helping to harness and build local capacity. Our aim is to transfer our knowledge, fill in gaps in supplies and funding, work in partnership with communities and local governments, and improve local health and nutrition services to ensure sustainable impact.

Develop Innovative New Approaches

For more than 40 years, our teams have been on the cutting edge of research in the nutrition field. We helped to develop revolutionary nutrition treatment products and conducted field testing of innovative treatment protocols that are now best practice. Today, our research strives to save more children’s lives by improving and developing new approaches to preventing and treating malnutrition.