Submit Release
News Search

There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,816 in the last 365 days.

Climate Change

Drought, floods, fires, heatwaves, and other climate shocks are driving people from their homes, destroying livelihoods, and pushing communities deeper into hunger. Climate change has a dramatic impact on the quantity and nutritious quality of food produced around the world. It also contaminates and threatens water supply.

Action Against Hunger helps communities adapt and build resiliency to extreme weather patterns and disasters, while finding sustainable sources of healthy food.

You just read:

Climate Change

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more