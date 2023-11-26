Submit Release
Poverty

Around the world, 648 million people live in extreme poverty. They survive on less than $2.15 a day, an amount which is impossible to support a healthy livelihood in any part of the world.

Without sufficient and sustainable incomes, families cannot afford access to nutritious food, clean water, or health care. As a result, one in three children in low- and middle-income countries suffers from chronic undernutrition. Without treatment, hunger can lead to stunted growth, limited mental and emotional development, and even death.

No child should die from hunger. Action Against Hunger helped 28 million people last year gain access to sustainable sources of income, clean water, nutritious food, and health care – but there is still so much to be done to end poverty and hunger for everyone, for good.

