Around the world, 648 million people live in extreme poverty. They survive on less than $2.15 a day, an amount which is impossible to support a healthy livelihood in any part of the world.

Without sufficient and sustainable incomes, families cannot afford access to nutritious food, clean water, or health care. As a result, one in three children in low- and middle-income countries suffers from chronic undernutrition. Without treatment, hunger can lead to stunted growth, limited mental and emotional development, and even death.

Download 10 Facts About Hunger >>

No child should die from hunger. Action Against Hunger helped 28 million people last year gain access to sustainable sources of income, clean water, nutritious food, and health care – but there is still so much to be done to end poverty and hunger for everyone, for good.