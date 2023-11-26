Submit Release
What Causes Hunger?

The planet produces enough food to feed everyone on earth. Yet more than 3 billion people can’t afford to eat a healthy diet.

Why?

Interconnected issues of poverty, inequity, conflict, climate change, gender discrimination, and weak government and health systems all play a role in keeping nutritious food out of reach for millions of families around the world.

When children don’t have enough food, their brains and bodies suffer. It stops them from growing, learning, and working – from reaching their full potential. Without treatment, severe hunger can take children’s lives.

It doesn’t have to be this way: hunger is predictable, preventable, and treatable. With the right tools, we can save the lives of malnourished children and help them get the nutritious food they need to thrive. We can create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good – first, we must tackle its root causes.

