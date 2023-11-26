Submit Release
News Search

There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,816 in the last 365 days.

Inequity

Hunger is fundamentally about power. People with power determine who eats and who goes hungry, who lives and who dies. When the world is unequal, access to nutritious food is not the same, and those marginalized within a community – such as women, displaced people and refugees, and those with disabilities – are more likely to face barriers to essential services, jobs, income, and resources. This inequality causes hunger, especially chronic hunger, which in turn deepens inequity.

You just read:

Inequity

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more