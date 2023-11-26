The World’s Hungriest Countries

Mali, which already had high levels of acute food insecurity, is seeing escalating levels of violent conflict, driving hunger even higher. For the first time, thousands of people are experiencing “catastrophic” levels of hunger.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.