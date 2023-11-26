What Is Hunger?

Hunger is defined by the United Nations as the periods when people experience severe food insecurity—meaning that they go for entire days without eating due to lack of money, access to food, or other resources.

Here are some definitions of key terms:

Hunger is the distress associated with lack of food. The threshold for food deprivation, or undernourishment, is fewer than 1,800 calories per day.

is the distress associated with lack of food. The threshold for food deprivation, or undernourishment, is fewer than 1,800 calories per day. Undernutrition goes beyond calories to signify deficiencies in energy, protein, and/or essential vitamins and minerals.

goes beyond calories to signify deficiencies in energy, protein, and/or essential vitamins and minerals. Malnutrition refers more broadly to both undernutrition and overnutrition.

refers more broadly to both undernutrition and overnutrition. Food security relates to food availability, access, and utilization. When people have consistent and adequate access to enough safe and nutritious food to maintain an active and healthy life, they are considered food secure.

Download 10 Facts About Hunger >>

What happens when people go hungry?

Prolonged periods of food insecurity can lead to malnutrition, which occurs when the body lacks sufficient vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients needed to thrive.

A multilayered issue, malnutrition manifests in many forms, including: