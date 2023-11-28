New Report: Asymmetrex® Stem Cell Counting Technology Used to Confirm Suspected Variability in Stem Cell Preparations

Asymmetrex® Technology Confirms Suspected Variability in Donor Stem Cell Number (Fraction) Asymmetrex® LLC Asymmetrex® CEO, James L. Sherley, MD, PhD

In the Nov. 25 issue of Cells, Asymmetrex® and its beta-test partner at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry confirm variability in stem cell samples.

The Kaigler lab’s findings are a first quantitative confirmation of a long-suspected problem of significant inter-donor variability in the stem cell fraction of donor preparations.” — Asymmetrex® CEO James Sherley

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scientists who study stem cells in human organs and tissues have suspected for some time that the numbers of stem cells might differ significantly between cell preparations isolated by the same method, but from different patients or other human research subjects.This suspected “inter-donor variation” has been a concern because if preparations from different donors differ in their stem cell numbers, they will not be equivalent, as now assumed in comparative research studies. An even greater concern is that samples from different donors are not equivalent in effectiveness when used in stem cell treatments, whose success depends on the number of stem cells they contain.Until recently, not much could be done about the worry of inter-donor variation, because there was no good method available for quantifying the number of stem cells in human tissue cell preparations. In fact, the same need has also existed for preparations isolated for similar animal tissue cell research and veterinary medicine.Now, a new research report in the November 25 issue of Cells indicates that, going forward in stem cell research and medicine, the past troubling stem cell quantification problem may soon become a thing of the past. The lab team of Professor Darnell Kaigler, DDS, PhD at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry has now shown that Asymmetrex® ’s kinetic stem cell counting technology can conveniently quantify the tissue stem cells found in samples isolated from different dental bone surgery patients and show that they differ by as much as 10-fold in the number of stem cells they contain. In addition, the new research report shows that donor preparations also differ significantly in the stability of their stem cells when they are cultured for the extended periods commonly applied in stem cell and tissue cell production processes.AsymmetrexPresident & CEO, James L. Sherley, MD, PhD, observes that, “The Kaigler lab’s findings are a first quantitative confirmation of a long-suspected problem of significant inter-donor variability in the stem cell fraction of donor preparations. Though this outcome was expected, it’s important for all stem cell applications to have it finally confirmed quantitatively. But no one, including us, expected the large variability in the stability of the stem cells during extended culture! Understanding the cellular basis for this new insight will have a major impact in ongoing efforts to figure out how to produce more tissue stem cells that will be effective for stem cell therapies. By working with excellent investigators like Darnell Kaigler and his research team, Asymmetrexhopes to continue to contribute to advancing this new frontier of knowledge that is now accessible with our technologies for quantifying tissue stem cells and monitoring changes in their number and quality.”About AsymmetrexAsymmetrex, LLC is a U.S. life sciences company with a focus on developing technologies to advance stem cell medicine. The company’s U.S. and U.K. patent portfolio contains biotechnologies that solve the two main technical problems – stem cell-specific quantification and stem cell expansion – that have stood in the way of more-effective use of human adult tissue stem cells for regenerative medicine and drug development. Asymmetrex markets kinetic stem cell (KSC) counting, the first technology for determination of the dose and quality of tissue stem cell preparations for use in stem cell transplantation medicine and pre-clinical drug evaluations. Asymmetrexis a member company of the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI)|BioFabUSA. The company’s development of rapid stem cell counting technologies has been funded by R&D grants from ARMI|BioFabUSA and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

