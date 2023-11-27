Foundation for Talent Transformation Joins Generosity Movement, GivingTuesday
Talent Transformation's “Transform Lives, Helping Communities Thrive” campaign will empower individuals, disempower extremists, and create societal cohesion.
We believe transformational skills are fundamental to fostering greater happiness and well-being in today's society.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for Talent Transformation is proud to announce its participation in GivingTuesday, a global movement dedicated to promoting generosity and creating positive change. Talent Transformation will launch its “Transform Lives, Help Communities Thrive” campaign to reach and empower individuals, disempower extremists, and create societal cohesion.
GivingTuesday, which falls on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, has become a worldwide phenomenon since its inception in 2012. It is a day dedicated to giving back and supporting causes close to our hearts. This year, Talent Transformation is excited to join millions worldwide in celebrating this day of generosity.
Talent Transformation (www.talenttransformation.com) is dedicated to empowering individuals to develop their Transformational Skills, enabling them to make well-informed decisions that positively impact themselves, their families, and society. Utilizing a blend of cutting-edge technology, including Apps and AI, Talent Transformation offers an array of inspiring and interactive learning resources. These include a variety of personality assessments with insightful guidance reports, practical workbooks, and a wealth of resources.
"We believe transformational skills are fundamental to fostering greater happiness and well-being in today's society,” said Eric Shepherd, President of the Foundation for Talent Transformation. “These competencies underpin success with meaningful relationships, purposeful work, and social engagement to pave the way for success and a fulfilling life. Each donation is pivotal in developing transformational skills, empowering individuals, countering extremism, and fostering social unity."
"GivingTuesday inspires people worldwide to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year," said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday's Chief Executive Officer. "With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world."
Those interested in joining the Foundation for Talent Transformation's GivingTuesday initiative can visit https://www.talenttransformation.com/donate.
For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday on Twitter.
About Foundation for Talent Transformation
The Foundation for Talent Transformation is a trailblazing 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to empower individuals, disempower extremists, and create societal cohesion. We help individuals achieve greater well-being, forge meaningful relationships, pursue fulfilling work, and thrive during rapid change. The Foundation's platform provides engaging, practical guidance to inspire people to learn more about themselves, their strengths, and their growth potential. By helping people cultivate self-awareness and foster positive relationships, we aim to improve lives and promote greater harmony within our communities. Nothing makes us happier than inspiring individuals to embrace new opportunities and lead fulfilling lives. (www.foundationfortalenttransformation.org)
About GivingTuesday
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity to transform communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day encouraging people to do good. Over the past eleven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires millions to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Whether it's making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we make together, unlocking dignity, opportunity, and equity around the globe.
