PHILIPPINES, November 25 - Press Release

November 25, 2023 Gatchalian: Senate finance panel allots P1.5B to train teachers for MATATAG curriculum The Senate Committee on Finance has accepted Senator Win Gatchalian's recommendation to set aside an allocation for the training of teachers for the MATATAG K to 10 curriculum rollout. Under the Senate finance panel's committee report on the General Appropriations Bill (House Bill No. 8980), P1.5 billion was allocated to train teachers for the MATATAG K to 10 curriculum, which will roll out in phases starting School Year (SY) 2024-2025 for Kindergarten, Grades 1, 4, and 7. "One of our most important recommendations is for our teachers' training for the MATATAG curriculum. We recommended P1.7 billion to train our teachers in the rollout of the MATATAG curriculum starting School Year 2024-2025 and P1.5 billion was allotted, which will train more or less 200,000 teachers in Key Stage 1 and other grade levels," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Gatchalian described the MATATAG K to 10 curriculum as one of the low-hanging fruits to help improve learners' performance. Prior to the launch of the MATATAG K to 10 curriculum, experts have pointed out that the K to 12 basic education curriculum is too congested which prevents learners from mastering essential competencies such as literacy and numeracy. Results of large-scale international assessment like the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) showed Filipino learners failing to master basic competencies. Out of 79 countries that participated in the 2018 PISA, the Philippines ranked lowest in Reading and second to the last in Mathematics and Science. The result of a two-year study, the MATATAG K to 10 curriculum retains only 3,600 competencies from over 11,000 in the previous curriculum, a reduction of almost 70%. According to the Department of Education (DepEd), the MATATAG K to 10 curriculum focuses on foundational skills such as literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional skills. The curriculum also features peace competencies. Gatchalian also urged the Teacher Education Council (TEC) to align teacher training and education to the MATATAG K to 10 Curriculum. Under the Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713), the TEC was revamped to strengthen the coordination between the DepEd, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), and ensure the coherence between pre-service and in-service teacher education and training. The TEC is also mandated to set basic requirements for teacher education programs. Gatchalian: P1.5 bilyon inilaan ng Senado para sa training ng mga guro sa MATATAG curriculum Tinanggap ng Senate Committee on Finance ang mungkahi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na maglaan ng pondo para sa training ng mga guro sa pagpapatupad ng MATATAG K to 10 curriculum. Sa ilalim ng Committee report ng Senate Committee on Finance sa General Appropriations Bill (House Bill No. 8980), P1.5 bilyon ang inilaan para sa training ng mga guro para sa MATATAG K to 10 curriculum. Unti-unting ipapatupad ang naturang curriculum simula School Year (SY) 2024-2025 para sa Kindergarten, Grade 1, 4, at 7. "Isa sa mga pinakamahalaga nating rekomendasyon ay para sa training ng mga guro kasunod ng pagpapatupad ng MATATAG curriculum. Nagrekomenda tayo ng P1.7 bilyon para sa paghahanda ng ating mga guro sa MATATAG curriculum simula School Year 2024-2025 at P1.5 bilyon ang inaprubahan. Humigit-kumulang 200,000 na mga guro sa Key Stage 1 at iba pang grade levels ang magiging saklaw ng training na ito," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Ayon kay Gatchalian, isa ang MATATAG K to 10 curriculum sa mga hakbang na magpapa-angat sa performance ng mga mag-aaral. Bago ilunsad ang MATATAG K to 10 curriculum, pinuna ng mga eksperto na masyadong congested ang K to 12 basic education curriculum, kung saan masyadong maraming itinuturo sa mga bata. Nagiging sagabal ito upang matutunan nila ang mga essential competencies tulad ng literacy at numeracy. Matatandaang sa naging resulta ng ilang large-scale international assessment tulad ng 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), bigo ang mga mag-aaral ng bansa na matutunan ang mga basic competencies. Sa 79 na bansang lumahok sa naturang pag-aaral, Pilipinas ang pinakamababa sa Reading at pangalawang pinakamababa sa Mathematics at Science. Matapos ang dalawang taong pag-aaral, 3,600 na lamang ang natirang competencies sa MATATAG K to 10 curriculum, mas mababa ng 70% sa higit na 11,000 sa dating curriculum. Ayon sa Department of Education (DepEd), tintutukan ng MATATAG K to 10 curriculum ang mga pundasyon ng kaalaman tulad ng literacy, numeracy, at socio-emotional skills. Bahagi rin ng naturang curriculum ang peace competencies. Hinimok na ni Gatchalian noon ang Teacher Education Council (TEC) na iangkop ang teacher training at education sa MATATAG K to 10 curriculum. Sa ilalim ng Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713), pinatatag ang TEC upang paigitingin ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng DepEd, Commission on Higher Education (CHED), at Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), at tiyaking nakahanay sa isa't isa ang pre-service at in-service teacher education and training. Mandato rin sa TEC na magtakda ng mga pamantayan para sa mga teacher education programs.