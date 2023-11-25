Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker & CA Shop Small Celebrates Small Business Saturday with Unique Offerings
La Reina de las Mujeres Chicas (The Queen of the Petite Women), 2016, California prison artist C-Note
Small Business Saturday provides a unique California consumer experience, as it is the 1-day out of the year promoted to support California small businesses.SILICON VALLEY , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker is an online vendor on California Shop Small. California Shop Small has encouraged its vendors to offer unique sale discounts for this year's Small Business Saturday initiative.
CALIFORNIA SHOP SMALL
This year for Small Business Saturday, they'll be free shipping at the California Shop Small vendor store of Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker. The fine art and real estate firm is offering four original works of art by California prison artist Donald "C-Note" Hooker, California's most prolific prison artist.
Recognized for his impassioned works, C-Note has transformed lives, saved lives, raised millions for rehabilitation and reparations, made fashion history, and became the first prisoner in California history to have two works of art featured on two billboards as outdoor art exhibitions during the Covid-19 pandemic. These works were "Incarceration Nation", California's premier work of art on mass incarceration, and the Andy Warhol inspired "Color Girl Warholed".
A purchase of one of these four originals from the California Shop Small website this 2023 Small Business Saturday is a meaningful act that extends beyond mere acquisition. It is a purchase that not only embraces a piece of genuine, heartfelt expression, but also actively supports a California artist's historic journey towards rehabilitation and positive change.
Making a conscious choice to own a work by C-Note is a contribution to a California ecosystem that values creativity as a tool for healing and growth. It's a chance to be part of a historical narrative that supports California second chances and the shipping comes free.
ANNA D. SMITH FINE ART AND REAL ESTATE BROKER ONLINE ART GALLERY
Besides being a California Shop Small online vendor, the Silicon Valley based fine art and real estate firm has an online art gallery. Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker is offering a 10% discount on all canvas art prints, acrylic, metal, wood, and more, during Small Business Saturday. Use Promo Code: NBRHYC
AMAZON KINDLE EBOOK
Since Black Friday, the firm has been running a Black Friday and Beyond five day free giveaway of its Amazon Kindle eBook "Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker: 2023 Underground Art Market Report".
The Nov. 24th - 28th, 2023, five day giveaway features the firm's founder Anna D. Smith, also known as "Queen of the Underground Art World", seminal work on Graffiti, Prison art, Street art, Comic Strips, Graphic Novels, and Digital art, which includes NFTs. Rated five stars, the Kindle eBook was written for Underground artists. It was also written for art collectors and investors, who are unfamiliar with this influential, but often gone unnoticed side of Contemporary art.
To be a part of Small Business Saturday, and to provide support for a California woman-owned, LGBTQIA welcoming small business, with great Holiday shopping savings, from free shipping, 10% off sales promotion to a free giveaway, click on the links below.
FREE SHIPPING
California Shop Small vendor, Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker, four original works of art by California's most prolific prison artist Donald "C-Note" Hooker
Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker - California Shop Small
https://www.californiashopsmall.com/vendor/anna-d-smith-fine-art-and-real-estate-broker
10% OFF, (Promo Code): NBRHYC
ANNA D. SMITH FINE ART AND REAL ESTATE BROKER ONLINE ART GALLERY has 10% off on all Art prints from their collection of works by California prison artist Donald "C-Note" Hooker
ANNA D. SMITH FINE ART AND REAL ESTATE BROKER ONLINE ART GALLERY
https://adsmith.art/
FREE KINDLE EBOOK
Five day, Black Friday & Beyond (24th - 28th), free Kindle eBook giveaway of the "Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker: 2023 Underground Art Market Report".
Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker: 2023 Underground Art Market Report | Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B0CHL1FM63
ABOUT CALIFORNIA SHOP SMALL
California Shop Small is an online marketplace bringing together California small businesses. It is an initiative of the Orange County Inland Empire Small Business Development Network and Northern California Region of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC). The goal of California Shop Small is to support California businesses launch and grow their businesses online.
ABOUT ANNA D. SMITH FINE ART AND REAL ESTATE BROKER
Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker, located in Silicon Valley, operates under the trademarked motto “Fine Art needs a Home and a Home needs Fine Art®.” This firm is a prominent art advisory and brokerage entity specializing in contemporary Underground art. It also offers real estate services related to buying and selling commercial or residential properties in Silicon Valley. As the publisher of the "2023 Underground Art Market Report", Anna has earned the title “Queen of the Underground Art World” and has developed her firm into a respected entity in both art and real estate, noted for expertise, professionalism, and client satisfaction. Her website includes a blog where she shares insights on real estate and Underground contemporary art, discussing luxury real estate, the art market, NFTs, and more. She has also curated art exhibitions and sells over 200 prints or originals by California prison artist Donald “C-Note” Hooker.
