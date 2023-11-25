Submit Release
News Search

There were 520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,136 in the last 365 days.

To His Excellency Mr. Željko Komšić, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

AZERBAIJAN, November 25 - 25 November 2023, 11:00

Dear Mr. Chairman,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina have good traditions. I believe that our joint efforts to strengthen our bilateral relations and expand our cooperation in all areas will further contribute to the prosperity of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your activities, and the friendly people of Bosnia and Herzegovina everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 November 2023

You just read:

To His Excellency Mr. Željko Komšić, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more