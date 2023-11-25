Non-Woven Adhesives Market slated to attain USD 4.79 Billion by 2029, Says Exactitude Consultancy

Non-woven Adhesives Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-woven adhesives market is expected to grow at 8.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 4.79 Billion by 2029 from USD 2.3 Billion in 2022.

Non-woven adhesives hold fibres in place in non-woven fabrics. These adhesives are made up of base polymers, plasticizers, and antioxidants. They have high elasticity, high cohesion strength, low odour, softness, and heat resistance, as well as excellent processability. Non-woven adhesives are commonly used in baby diapers, training pants, sanitary napkins, adult incontinence products, medical wound care pads, surgical drapes, medical dressings, bed pads and gowns, to name a few. They are also used to cover internal engine compartments, head and wall liners, and other vehicle liners and covers.

The rapid expansion of the non-woven adhesives market is due to an increase in the number of urban dwellers and the consumption of hygiene goods. The key players are increasing their investments in new product development, which will create attractive growth opportunities for the non-woven adhesives market. Non-woven adhesives will see increased demand as a result of rising industrialization, low production costs, and waste minimization features. Increased demand for non-woven adhesives in medical products and equipment, as well as rising healthcare industry innovations, will propel market value growth. The growing demand for disposable hygiene items such as infant diapers, feminine hygiene products and training pants has increased the demand for high-performance non-woven adhesives.

Industry Development:

• In January 2023, Palmetto Adhesives Company, LLC, today announced a strategic investment by a consortium led by Sidereal Capital Group, LLC, a private equity firm focused on growth oriented, middle market companies in the manufacturing and industrial services sectors.

• In February 2023, Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global specialty materials and chemical company, announced the availability of more sustainable versions of multiple Acetyl Chain materials with mass balance bio-content. These offerings will be designated as ECO-B, consistent with the innovative bio-based offerings introduced for Engineered Materials customers in previous years. While many Acetyl Chain solutions already help customers to improve sustainability by reducing waste and materials usage, this expanded product portfolio provides an opportunity to take an additional step with an offering that is chemically identical to the standard products.

The greatest revenue share in 2022 over 42% was accounted for by Asia Pacific.

Numerous non-woven and hygiene product manufacturers are establishing or expanding their manufacturing facilities in this region to take advantage of the low production and labour costs. It has grown into a powerful industrial hub as a result of end-use sector innovations and advancements, a growing population, and increased demand for superior hygiene goods. Throughout the forecast period, demand for non-woven hygiene adhesives is expected to rise in a variety of non-woven hygiene and medical applications.

The middle-class and upper-class people in India has increased their spending as a result of their increased disposable income, which has increased the demand for baby diapers and feminine hygiene products. The baby care and feminine hygiene sectors in India have grown as a result of the constant rise in the number of working women. The market for non-woven hygiene adhesives is anticipated to be driven by a number of specialised applications like medical, pet care, and bath tissues that are anticipated to expand in the area during the forecast period.

Non-Woven Adhesives Market Technological Trends

• Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Adhesives:

There has been a growing emphasis on developing adhesives that are environmentally friendly. This includes using bio-based materials and reducing the environmental impact of production processes. Companies are increasingly adopting sustainable practices to meet the demand for eco-friendly products.

• Advanced Polymer Technologies:

Advancements in polymer chemistry have led to the development of high-performance adhesives. These adhesives offer improved bonding strength, durability, and resistance to various environmental factors. Polyolefin-based adhesives, for example, have gained popularity in the non-woven industry.

• Hot Melt Adhesives:

Hot melt adhesives continue to be a significant trend in the non-woven adhesives market. These adhesives offer fast bonding and are widely used in applications like hygiene products (diapers, feminine hygiene products), medical products, and automotive interiors. The development of low-temperature and high-performance hot melt adhesives is a notable trend.

• Innovations in Application Techniques:

Advancements in application technologies, such as spray adhesives and non-contact methods, contribute to more efficient and precise bonding in non-woven applications. Companies are investing in technologies that enhance the ease of application and reduce waste.

Key Aspects to Consider:

• Increasing Demand in Hygiene Products:

Non-woven adhesives are extensively used in the production of hygiene products such as diapers, sanitary napkins, and adult incontinence products. The growing global population and increasing awareness of hygiene contribute to the demand for these products, thereby driving the non-woven adhesives market.

• Advancements in Technology:

Ongoing research and development efforts have been focused on enhancing the performance and properties of non-woven adhesives. This includes improvements in bonding strength, durability, and the ability to adhere to different types of non-woven materials.

• Shift towards Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Adhesives:

There is a growing trend in the adhesives industry, including non-woven adhesives, toward more sustainable and environmentally friendly formulations. Manufacturers are exploring bio-based adhesives and those with lower environmental impact to align with global sustainability goals.

• Medical and Healthcare Applications:

Non-woven adhesives find applications in the medical and healthcare sector, including in the assembly of medical dressings, tapes, and surgical drapes. The demand for medical non-woven products contributes significantly to the growth of the non-woven adhesives market.

• Rising Disposable Income and Consumer Preferences:

Changes in consumer lifestyles, along with increasing disposable incomes in some regions, drive the demand for disposable non-woven products. Adhesives play a crucial role in the manufacturing of these disposable items.

Non-woven Adhesives Market Players

• Palmetto Adhesives Company LLC

• Celanese Corporation

• TSRC Corporation

• Tesa SC

• Bostik

• Moresco Corporation

• Michelman Inc.

• H.B. Fuller

• Sika Ireland Ltd.

• Arkema

Key Market Segments: Non-woven Adhesives Market

Non-Woven Adhesives Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

• Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin

• Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

• Styrenic Block Copolymers

Non-Woven Adhesives Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

• Feminine Hygiene

• Baby Care

• Medical

• Adult Incontinence

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers:

• Growing Demand in Hygiene Products:

Non-woven adhesives are extensively used in the production of hygiene products like diapers, sanitary napkins, and adult incontinence products, which are in high demand globally.

• Rising Use in Medical Applications:

Non-woven adhesives find applications in the medical sector for products such as surgical drapes, dressings, and medical disposables, contributing to the market growth.

• Increasing Awareness of Non-woven Products:

Consumers and industries are becoming more aware of the benefits of non-woven materials, leading to a higher demand for non-woven adhesives.

• Innovations in Product Development:

Ongoing research and development efforts to create adhesive formulations that offer improved performance characteristics and environmental sustainability are driving market growth.

Market Restraints:

• Environmental Concerns:

Some adhesives may contain chemicals that raise environmental and health concerns, leading to regulatory scrutiny and potential restrictions.

• Volatility in Raw Material Prices:

Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials used in non-woven adhesives can impact manufacturing costs and, consequently, product pricing.

• Challenges in Bonding Performance:

Non-woven materials often have diverse compositions, making it challenging to develop adhesives that provide optimal bonding performance across different substrates.

Market Opportunities:

• Expansion in Emerging Markets:

There is an opportunity for market expansion in emerging economies where the adoption of non-woven products is increasing.

• Focus on Sustainable Solutions:

The growing emphasis on sustainability provides an opportunity for manufacturers to develop eco-friendly adhesives that align with environmental regulations and consumer preferences.

• Technological Advancements:

Advances in adhesive technologies, such as the development of high-performance and low-VOC (volatile organic compound) formulations, create opportunities for market growth.

Market Challenges:

• Intense Competition:

The non-woven adhesives market is competitive, with multiple players striving to gain a larger market share, leading to challenges for new entrants.

• Stringent Regulatory Standards:

Compliance with stringent regulatory standards regarding the use of adhesives in certain applications, especially in medical and hygiene products, poses challenges for manufacturers.

• Supply Chain Disruptions:

Disruptions in the supply chain, whether due to geopolitical factors or unforeseen events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, can impact the availability of raw materials and production processes.

Key Question Answered

1. What is the expected growth rate of the non-woven adhesives market over the next 7 years?

2. Who are the major players in the non-woven adhesives market and what is their market share?

3. What are the end-user industries driving demand for market and what is their outlook?

4. What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as asia-pacific, middle east, and africa?

5. How is the economic environment affecting the non-woven adhesives market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

6. What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on the non-woven adhesives market?

7. What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the global non-woven adhesives market?

8. What are the key drivers of growth in the non-woven adhesives market?

9. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?

