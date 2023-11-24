When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: November 24, 2023 FDA Publish Date: November 24, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Hazelnuts Company Name: Wine Country Gift Baskets Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Raspberry crème filled cookies

Wine Country Gift Baskets is taking precautionary measures of voluntarily recalling all gift baskets produced with Acorn Baking Company raspberry crème filled cookies. During production, it was discovered that some packages of the raspberry crème filled cookies contained hazelnut crème filled cookies. Hazelnut is a tree nut and listed as one of the nine major food allergens. The allergen statement on each individual cookie package states “May Contain Traces of Peanuts, Hazelnuts, Almonds, Sesame, Sulphites” as these two cookies are produced in the same facility. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts (hazelnuts) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Wine Country Gift Basket/Houdini Inc. is committed to providing only the highest quality of product and is taking this action out of an abundance of caution in the interest of consumer protection.

This recall only affects the Raspberry Crème filled cookies in gift baskets shipped from August 29, 2023 to November 21, 2023. There is no issue with any of the other food in the gift basket.

Wine Country Gift Baskets has not experienced any problems or complaints about this product. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

If you have any raspberry crème filled cookies remaining, check to see if they have the correct cookie packaged inside. If the package contains a hazelnut crème filled cookie and anyone in your household is allergic to tree nuts, please discard them. Do not consume.

If you gave the gift to someone, please let them know to check to see if they have the correct cookie packaged inside. If the package contains a hazelnut crème filled cookie and anyone in their household is allergic to tree nuts, please discard them. Do not consume.

This is a voluntary recall as a precautionary measure.

This voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

No illness have been reported to date.

To determine if this recall item is in your basket, verify your gift basket is one of the basket numbers listed on the next page. Then look for a white label with black print on the bottom of the basket. The Lot Code number will start with “LC” followed by six numbers.

Example of the lot code label on bottom of basket is pictured below:

Gift baskets and lot codes affected by this recall:

#067 Believe Cookie, Cake and Brownie Collection: Gift lot code LC605975

#197 Gourmet Bakery Basket: Gift lot codes LC598713, LC605114 and LC607073

#342 Bakery Bonanza: Gift lot codes LC598715 and LC605960

#343 Brownie, Cookie & Cake Assortment: Gift lot codes LC598716, LC605961 and LC607074

#359 Brownie, Cookie & Cake Sleigh: Gift lot code LC602489

#373 Cookie, Brownie and Cake Winter Assortment: Gift lot code LC601586

#925 Bakery, Coffee & Cocoa Gift Collection: Gift lot codes LC597449 and LC600895

#926 Tis The Season Bakery Gift Box: Gift lot code LC601587

#927 Fresh Baked Cookie, Brownie and Cake Collection: Gift lot code LC601192

Following are pictures of the packaging for the Raspberry Crème Filled cookies. Lot code for the cookie is #106052023.

If you have any questions concerning this recall, please contact Houdini Customer Care Monday – Friday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM at 866-712-5910. For further information, you can check our website at www.houdiniinc.com/recall/raspberrycookie