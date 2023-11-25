R1 RCM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating R1 RCM Corp. on Behalf of R1 RCM Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against R1 RCM Corp. (“R1 RCM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RCM) on behalf of R1 RCM stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether R1 RCM has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On October 16, 2023, the market analyst and investment firm Jehoshaphat Research released a report on R1 RCM. Jehoshaphat stated in pertinent part, “[w]e are short RCM. We believe its financial accounting is so misrepresentative, its corporate governance so surprisingly bad, and the reflexivity of its business model so misunderstood that its stock is practically uninvestible today.”

On this news, the price of R1 RCM common stock declined by as much as 10% in intraday trading on October 16, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired R1 RCM shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

