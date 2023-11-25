Submit Release
News Search

There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,403 in the last 365 days.

Redefining the Future of the LEV Market: Veer Extends Crowdfunding Ventures to StartEngine

Veer's carbon fiber drivetrains modernize light electric vehicles (LEVs), replacing old chain drives as cities electrify transportation.

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Veer is excited to announce another crowdfunding campaign round on StartEngine.  They are on a mission to be THE go-to drive supplier for premium bikes, eBikes, eScooters, and more. The company's mission is to make a mark on the world, pledging to a greener, more accessible future!


Compelling reasons for your investment in this exciting endeavor:


Veer's growth is exponential, with the Light Electric Vehicle Market seeing a 2-3X surge annually. This market encompasses eBikes, e-Scooters, and various LEVs. This expanding market, notably the eBike sector, was valued at $28.87B in 2023. The company has grown 2X Annually in the LEV Market. 


Even more impressive? They have consistently achieved an extraordinary 200% year-over-year growth since 2019. As they continue to break barriers, this track record positions them as a promising investment opportunity. 


Invest in Veer now and be part of redefining local transportation. For those interested in learning more, visit StartEngine


George Pappas
Senior Director of Public Relations
VEER
562-857-5680
george at conservaco.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Redefining the Future of the LEV Market: Veer Extends Crowdfunding Ventures to StartEngine

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more