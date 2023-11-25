Redefining the Future of the LEV Market: Veer Extends Crowdfunding Ventures to StartEngine
Veer's carbon fiber drivetrains modernize light electric vehicles (LEVs), replacing old chain drives as cities electrify transportation.
NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Veer is excited to announce another crowdfunding campaign round on StartEngine. They are on a mission to be THE go-to drive supplier for premium bikes, eBikes, eScooters, and more. The company's mission is to make a mark on the world, pledging to a greener, more accessible future!
Compelling reasons for your investment in this exciting endeavor:
Veer's growth is exponential, with the Light Electric Vehicle Market seeing a 2-3X surge annually. This market encompasses eBikes, e-Scooters, and various LEVs. This expanding market, notably the eBike sector, was valued at $28.87B in 2023. The company has grown 2X Annually in the LEV Market.
Even more impressive? They have consistently achieved an extraordinary 200% year-over-year growth since 2019. As they continue to break barriers, this track record positions them as a promising investment opportunity.
Invest in Veer now and be part of redefining local transportation. For those interested in learning more, visit StartEngine.
