Wanton Violence Against Christians in Nigeria Documented by TruthNigeria Reporters

Mrs. Rebecca Sharibu, mother of Leah Sharibu IDP Camps Occupied by Mothers and Orphans in Benue State, Nigeria Correspondent Lara Logan Speaking at CEO Summit at Liberty University in Virginia

Uncomfortable Truths about Gender Crimes and Brutal Treatment of Civilians Cry Out for Review by Washington and Brussels

Truth Nigeria is out on the frontlines of one of the most important stories in the world, risking everything every day knowing they may not live through this.” — Award-winning war correspondent Lara Logan

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six months out of the blocks as a news site dedicated to explaining the “Why?” of Nigerian terrorism, TruthNigeria has drawn the attention of insiders in the Nigerian government, and ardent critics as well, gaining both the admiration of harried Christians and the ire of embarrassed authorities.

TruthNigeria has saved lives by publishing security alerts about impending terrorist attacks drawn from confidential sources on the ground. All alerts were followed by deadly assaults within 48 hours.

Unlike mainstream media in Nigeria – and the West – TruthNigeria holds military and security forces accountable for deliberate failure to protect vulnerable Christian populations suffering brutal sex slavery and kidnap for ransom attacks by radicalized Muslim mercenaries.

Alone among news platforms in Nigeria, TruthNigeria:

• Reported Oct. 22, the widespread sex slavery disguised as kidnapping for ransom; here: https://

• Reported Nov. 7 the gang rape of dozens of women residents of Individual Displaced Persons in camps near the capital Makurdi, Benue State.

“Women Suffer Rape after Murder of Husbands;” here: https://truthnigeria.com/2023/11/women-suffer-rape-after-murder-of-husbands-in-nigerias-benue-state/

• Documented that food insecurity in Nigeria’s Middle Belt is chiefly caused by terrorist-led ethnic cleansing attacks; Banditry and Insurgency Raise Spector of Famine; here: https://truthnigeria.com/2023/11/crime-banditry-and-insurgency-raise-spector-of-nigerian-famine/

• Has documented the military’s extrajudicial killings of civilian guards in July, 2023; Nigerian Army Charged with Extrajudicial Killings; here: https://truthnigeria.com/2023/07/nigerian-army-charged-with-extrajudicial-killings/

“We started TruthNigeria.com because no one else was willing to pull together a team and report on what is actually happening in Nigeria and provide the resources necessary to make this a sustained operation,” according to ETP founder Judd Saul, a Christian filmmaker.

“The world needs to know, and the Nigerians deserve their stories to be told,” Saul said. The unabated killing of Christian believers in Nigeria has been called a genocide by The International Committee on Nigeria and The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, a U.S. government watchdog group.

The newly launched TruthNigeria news team is headed by veteran editor Douglas Burton in Washington and Masara Kim in Jos, Nigeria, both honoured this summer by the Catholic Press Awards 2023 with “Best Coverage in Religious Liberty Issues.”