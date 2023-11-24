Moxies re-opens its Kenaston location in Winnipeg with its newly renovated design

With a bright new modern-designed restaurant and seasonally inspired menu, Moxies Kenaston showcases its glow-up.





WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOXIES is delighted to welcome back guests to its newly renovated location at 1620 Kenaston Boulevard, Winnipeg. Elevating the dining experience, Moxies’ menu offers high-quality made-in-house food and drinks created using the freshest ingredients. The upscale casual restaurant has been fully transformed. It is perfectly poised to accommodate locals, out-of-town diners, and cocktail connoisseurs with its trademark signature ambiance and top-tier service.



Situated in the Kenaston Common, the latest location renovation includes lush greenery, marble walls, gold accents, and modern art throughout the restaurant. At 7500 square feet, the venue has a light bright interior space with interior seating for 220 guests and 100 on the outdoor patio, ensuring plenty of flexible options for any party or private dining event.







“We are so excited to share our modernized look with new and returning guests. With elevated hospitality and a renovated room filled with fresh energy, there is no better place to celebrate with friends and family, stop by for a drink after work, or just come in to say hi to a familiar face. At Moxies, we truly believe that once you walk through that front door, you will be glad you did,” shares Anton Pradinuk, Regional Manager, Moxies Winnipeg.



“The re-opening of our Kenaston location marks an energizing new chapter for Moxies and our incredible loyal guests in Winnipeg," shares Joanne Forrester, President, and COO. “As a big part of the local community, we are very excited to introduce a newly refreshed menu, beautifully bright renovated space, and provide an unforgettable dining experience."







Director of Culinary and Beverage Chef Brandon Thordarson is excited to bring his passion and knowledge of the brand through a curated menu of artfully crafted, fresh flavours exclusive to Moxies. Diners can expect an extensive modern menu containing one-of-a-kind, crave-able dishes made in-house daily and exceptional cocktails that look just as delicious as they taste.



Moxies’ globally inspired menu includes standout dishes that the brand is renowned for, including the Tuna Sushi Stack, with sushi grade tuna, seasoned rice, avocado, mango, soy ginger glaze, spicy mayo, and seasoned prawn crackers; Thai Curry Laska made with house-made creamy coconut broth, mushrooms, rice noodles, and fresh vegetables; and Chipotle Mango Chicken with house-made chipotle seasoning, ancient grains, seasonal vegetables, avocado and salsa.







Guests can expect a wide selection of margaritas, handcrafted cocktails, and a curated wine list featuring some of Canada's finest selections. Happy Hour runs daily with the addition of half-priced bottles of wine on Wednesdays. Drink highlights include the Ginger Peach Smash, Lavender Lemonade, and the famous Marky Marg made with Flecha Azul Blanco tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, pineapple syrup & fresh basil.



“Moxies has been a staple in the Southside of Winnipeg for quite some time now. Since day one, we have built up a list of loyal regulars and families who visit us and have now gotten to the point that we are a part of their daily routine. Our re-opening gives us a great opportunity to elevate our look and hospitality for our guests,” shares Daniel Magundayao, General Manager, Moxies Kenaston.







Moxies will welcome visitors seven days a week and open late on Fridays and Saturdays, with Happy Hour available from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday) and 9:00 p.m. – Close (Daily).



For more information, visit www.moxies.com, and follow MOXIES on Instagram @moxies



About Moxies

Moxies, a premium casual Canadian concept owned by Northland Properties and Dallas Stars proprietor Tom Gaglardi, is well-known for delivering a uniquely stylish and relaxed guest experience through its blend of high-end design, uncompromising food and beverage items, and a friendly, energetic approach to hospitality. The menu at Moxies offers globally inspired flavours with fresh, high-quality ingredients made fresh in-house. Moxies serves lunch, dinner, happy hour, and a late-night menu seven days a week and weekend brunch at over 58 restaurant locations across Canada and in the United States, including Boston, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Miami, Scottsdale, Toronto, and Vancouver.

Moxies Media Contact Bláithín Noone Manager, Public Relations & Communications