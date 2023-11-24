Two new exhibits to be held at Eptek Art Culture Centre

CANADA, November 24 - Eptek Art & Culture Centre is hosting two exhibitions, Aquaculture: Farming the Waters and Summerside Art Club's AquaVision from November. 28 to Feb. 16, 2024. A public launch event will be held on December 5 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Aquaculture: Farming the Waters is developed in collaboration with the Canada Science and Technology Museum, giving a glimpse of how farmers in PEI and across the country cultivate fish, shellfish, and seaweed species.

In the adjacent gallery space, AquaVision will feature works by artists of the Summerside Art Club. This exhibit will reflect how they see the world through the lens of water - be it water creatures, reflections, landscapes with water as a major feature and much more. Works will include oil, watercolour, acrylic, pastels, sculpture, mixed media and fabric arts.

“This interactive event is not only a chance for the whole family to have fun, but also a great way to learn about the vast aquaculture industry on PEI. Aquaculture is a vital component of our province and events like this really bring home that point.” - Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture Minister Cory Deagle.

The exhibition will offer many different activities and displays.

“Through engaging displays and interactive elements, Aquaculture: Farming the Waters offers a family-friendly experience for participants of all ages,” said Camellia Nguyen, communication and fundraising coordinator for the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation. “Activities to look forward to include a scavenger hunt, creative crafting, educational talk and free seafood tasting at the grand opening event.”

“Come see what these talented artists have mined from that enigmatic moniker,” added Sheila Forsyth, President of the Summerside Art Club.



Media contact:

Camellia Nguyen

Communication and Fundraising Coordinator

PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation

(902) 368-5537

cxnguyen@gov.pe.ca

