Statement by Premier Dennis King on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

CANADA, November 24 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women:

“November 25 is the launch of the Purple Ribbon Campaign and the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. This is a time to come together in solidarity to end gender-based violence and show our support for survivors.

We remember the women and girls who have been victims of femicide and reflect on the many who continue to live with abuse.

Gender-based violence is unacceptable and our government is committed to ending this cycle of abuse. Through funding initiatives such as the Interministerial Women’s Secretariat Grant and the Violence Against Women Prevention Grant, we can increase awareness, promote education on this subject, and most importantly, bring change to our Island communities.

This day also marks the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence. I encourage all Island residents to speak out against gender-based violence and inequality, not just over the next couple of weeks, but throughout the year.

Let’s continue to work together to make our province a safe place for everyone. I encourage all Islanders to wear a purple ribbon for the next 16 days to show their support for ending gender-based violence.”