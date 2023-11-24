Submit Release
News Search

There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,469 in the last 365 days.

Inquest called for Hoddinott death

CANADA, November 24 - Chief Coroner Dr. Brandon Webber has announced that the inquest into the death of Kenneth Hoddinott is scheduled for November 27 and 28.

Mr. Hoddinott died while in custody at the Provincial Correctional Centre in Sleepy Hollow on December 16, 2021.

The inquest will be held at the Sir Louis Henry Davies Law Courts at 42 Water Street in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, commencing at 9:30am each day.

Dr. Brandon Webber will preside over the inquest, which will examine the facts and circumstances of the death.

 

Media contact:
Kip Ready
Senior Communications Officer
Department of Justice and Public Safety 
kjready@gov.pe.ca
 

You just read:

Inquest called for Hoddinott death

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more