Inquest called for Hoddinott death

CANADA, November 24 - Chief Coroner Dr. Brandon Webber has announced that the inquest into the death of Kenneth Hoddinott is scheduled for November 27 and 28.

Mr. Hoddinott died while in custody at the Provincial Correctional Centre in Sleepy Hollow on December 16, 2021.

The inquest will be held at the Sir Louis Henry Davies Law Courts at 42 Water Street in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, commencing at 9:30am each day.

Dr. Brandon Webber will preside over the inquest, which will examine the facts and circumstances of the death.

