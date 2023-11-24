Submit Release
News Search

There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,469 in the last 365 days.

Renewable energy for remote communities: A guidebook for off-grid projects

As of 2021, 675 million people worldwide had no access to electricity. In order to achieve the objectives of UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7, and accelerate efforts to deliver universal access to modern energy across the globe, it is essential to determine the most suitable approaches to connect last mile settlements that are remote from the grid or are unlikely to benefit from grids being extended to their homes.

This report provides analysis of nine, sustained off-grid projects providing electricity to remote communities around the globe. It aims to contribute to a greater understanding of viable, replicable delivery models and their success factors.

The report finds that community engagement and ownership in such projects is essential to developing and sustaining decentralised renewable energy (DRE) projects for last-mile electricity provision.

You just read:

Renewable energy for remote communities: A guidebook for off-grid projects

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more