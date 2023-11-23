Crisis Group’s Watch List Policy Dialogue 2023

09h45 - 11h00 (CET)

De-escalating the Israel/Palestine Conflict

Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7th, and the subsequent Israeli military response in Gaza, marks the worst escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in decades. The future of Gaza, and of the security and stability of the region as a whole remain uncertain. The European Union so far has had a wavering stance on the issue, with inconsistencies in its approach to aid for the Palestinians, Israel's legal obligations, and calls for a humanitarian pause vs ceasefire. In this session, panellists will delve into the Israel-Hamas war, the potential for a spillover in the region, and the role the EU and its member states could play “the day after”. Speakers

Joost Hiltermann, Program Director, Middle East and North Africa, Crisis Group

Thomas Ossowski, Ambassador to the EU Political and Security Committee, the Federal Republic of Germany

Cáit Moran, Ambassador to the EU Political and Security Committee, Republic of Ireland

Maha Yahya, Director, Carnegie Middle East Center Moderator

Lahib Higel, Interim Deputy Program Director, Middle East and North Africa, Crisis Group