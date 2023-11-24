Wemade CEO Henry Chang to attend Fortune Global Forum and Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2023

Wemade CEO Henry Chang is attending the prestigious Fortune Global Forum Abu Dhabi 2023, an invite-only high-level CEO conference which is being hosted in the Middle East for the first time.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wemade CEO Henry Chang is attending the prestigious Fortune Global Forum Abu Dhabi 2023, an invite-only high-level CEO conference which is being hosted in the Middle East for the first time. Chang will join Fortune Global 500 leaders, multinational CEOs from 26 countries, heads of the UAE's most important companies and government leaders from diverse sectors including AI, consulting, cybersecurity, oil & gas, industrial automation, medical care and telecoms.

Among the top executives attending the 2023 Forum are: Rajesh Subramaniam, President and CEO, FedEx; Laura Cha, Chairman, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd; Gary Cohn, Vice Chairman, IBM; Jesper Brodin, Jesper Brodin, President and CEO, Ingka Group; and Dimitrios Dosis, President, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Mastercard.

Chang will also be participating in a panel discussion on the topic of “Convergence: Media, Culture & Fintech” at Fintech Abu Dhabi on November 29th. Fintech Abu Dhabi is one of the key events happening during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) 2023 – the most influential finance, investment, and economic event in the MENA region.

More than 10,000 business leaders, industry experts, policymakers, and regulators from over 100 countries are expected to participate in Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2023. ADFW is held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and presented by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development as headline partners.

