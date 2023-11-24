Intergenerational Computer Education Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation Grant

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intergenerational Computer Education received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation, which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.



Intergenerational Computer Education (ICE) empowers individuals of all ages in the digital world through collaborative learning experiences. Founded in 2012, ICE provides high-quality computer education and training, promoting computer literacy and technological fluency for everyone, including basic computer skills training for the elderly and advanced courses for high school students on cyber security and software development.

“I wanted to provide the urban community with a renewed outlook, redirecting their focus from the prevalent violence in Chicago. I aim to create new opportunities, empowering individuals to seek employment, education, and valuable work experiences concurrently. These skills could later be passed on to elderly community members, equipping them with the knowledge for today's technological world,” said Michael Bass, Founder.

ICE reaches its audience through its website, social media, and partnerships with schools and community organizations. The facility in Chicago serves as a hub for learning and interaction, creating opportunities for personal growth through technology.

“It is nice to see that ICE not only prepares community members for a future in the industry but also helps people get more comfortable with technology,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The organization sustains itself through program fees and seeks additional support through grants and donations. ICE's financial projections show positive impacts on both learners and the community as it works towards creating a more inclusive and connected society through education and technology.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

