Wear purple to support ending gender-based violence

CANADA, November 24 - To show support for ending gender-based violence, Islanders are encouraged to wear purple during the 16 Days of Activism from November 25 to December 10.



Purple ribbons are worn in honour and remembrance of the 14 women murdered in Montreal December 6, 1989, and the 10 women murdered in PEI since 1989 by someone who knew them. The ribbons are also a call for justice for the tragic number of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls in Canada.

Purple Ribbon campaign runs November 25 – December 10 (16 days)

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is November 25

National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women is December 6

International Human Rights Day is December 10

Islanders can show their support by wearing purple to raise awareness about gender-based violence during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

“Gender-based violence is unacceptable and has no place in our communities,” said Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Natalie Jameson. “As a province, we need to show that we will not tolerate it. By spreading awareness and increasing education, we can create safer communities and begin to heal and move forward. I encourage all Islanders to show their support not just over the next 16 days, but throughout the year.”

Educational Supports for Teachers on the Purple Ribbon Campaign: https://peistatusofwomen.ca/purple-ribbon-campaign/resources-for-teachers/

Read 16 ways to end gender-based violence: https://women-gender-equality.canada.ca/en/commemorations-celebrations/16-days/16-ways-help-end-gender-based-violence.html

Media contact:

Katherine Drake

Department of Education and Early Years

kmdrake@gov.pe.ca