Pre-budget consultations open to Islanders

CANADA, November 24 - Island residents are invited to have their say on the 2024-2025 operating budget by taking part in annual pre-budget consultations.

Residents can submit their thoughts and ideas by emailing budgetsubmissions@gov.pe.ca, participating in an online survey or by registering for virtual consultations.

“Islanders, this is your time to share your thoughts and potential solutions, whether it’s about housing, healthcare, education, our economy, or anything else you think government should be prioritizing,” said Minister of Finance Jill Burridge. “I encourage everyone to take this opportunity to participate in the consultation process and have your voice heard.”

For information on how to participate in the consultations, visit: www.PrinceEdwardIsland.ca/PreBudget    

The deadline for submissions is December 22, 2023.

              

Media contact:
Hillary Proctor
Department of Finance
hproctor@gov.pe.ca

 

 

