New transit record, expanded routes for December

CANADA, November 24 - The number of Islanders taking public transit continues to grow and routes are expanding during the busiest month of the holiday season to help people get around.

Transit PEI service is expanding to include a route from Souris and Georgetown into Charlottetown on Saturdays in December, along with more Saturday runs within the capital area.

The December Saturday pilot routes will run December 2-23, 2023, as follows:

There will be a Saturday run from Souris and Georgetown into Charlottetown.

Transit service in Stratford and Cornwall will be doubled on Saturdays, creating hourly transit service on Saturdays.

On-demand service on Saturday nights in Charlottetown will run until 9:30 p.m.

The Province is pleased to support this holiday service, recommended by the capital area transit group. Feedback like this supports transit growth on the Island.

Quotes:

“Over a few short years, we’ve watched rural transit ridership grow, year over year, now with nearly 12,000 riders this October, taking as many as 150 personal use vehicles off the road per day. This is proof that it is crucial to have a bus system that connects rural communities to our capital city and we need to expand this service to meet the needs of Islanders.”

- Hon. Steven Myers, Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

“In the near future, transit users on the rural routes will be surveyed about their experiences and ideas for service enhancements. Feedback from riders, the Capital Area Transit Committee, and Island communities will help to drive transit into the future.”

- Hon. Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

“The City of Charlottetown prioritizes the enhanced connectivity of our neighbourhoods through sustainable transportation measures and this increase in transit runs, including the new Saturday rural run, supports our City’s sustainability and climate action strategies in the short term. Enhanced public transportation also supports the businesses, family and friend groups throughout the Capital Area Corridor by enabling more people to travel at their discretion – an important option year-round but particularly as we head into winter driving conditions.”

- City of Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown

“The City of Charlottetown is pleased to see this increase in transit runs, including adding the new Saturday rural run because transit is an important economic driver. We want all Islanders to be able to get around the province in the holiday season to spend time with friends, visit stores and restaurants, and enjoy local entertainment.”

- City of Charlottetown Councillor Terry Bernard

Visit TransitPEI.ca for updated schedules and to book a seat or visit t3transit.ca for T3 city transit routes.

