Scitecs and HubSpot collaborate to Launch ‘Accelerate Middle East Program’ Supercharging Startup’s success

Scitecs - Let's Build a Community of Tech-Savvy Entrepreneurs

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 24, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- RIYADH, KSA (ARAB NEWSWIRE) - MENA-based founders are invited to join HubSpot and Scitecs for practical session “Build the Ultimate Tech Stack to Supercharge Your Startup's Success”. “We'll be unraveling the mysteries of tech stacks and guiding you through the process of building one that suits your unique startup needs,” said Dr. Ahmed Mourady – Managing Director of Scitecs. This session will be led by Eoin McGuinness - Head of HubSpot for Startups, MENA, CEE & UK who announced:” We'll also be launching our new program - Accelerate Middle East - you'll leave with a free HubSpot Portal, and the software discounts needed to start building your tech stack”.In this one-hour session, complex concepts will be accessible to all, including:• What is a tech stack?• The process of building a tech stack that will work for startups.• How to select the correct, and necessary tools to get started.• HubSpot's available tech stack discounts.The session will be held on 29 November 2023 @ 2pm EET | 3pm GMT+3. All Mena-based founders are invited to register and join Accelerate Middle East program and start building their tech stack.About HubSpot: HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help businesses grow better. HubSpot platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet customers’ needs at any stage of growth. Today, thousands of customers around the world use HS powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.About Scitecs: Scitecs is a fully Integrated Growth Agency originated in 2010. Scitecs provide creative and strategic digital solutions for thier clients to engage with their target market and meet the sales and marketing objectives. Scitecs - HubSpot first Partner in KSA and Egypt - helped more than 50 startups in the region to implement HubSpot and scale fast.Media Contact:Ahmed MouradyScitecs+966540504007ahmed@scitecs.comThis press release is issued through Arab Newswire ( www.arabnewswire.com ) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ ( www.emailwire.com ) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™.