Equator Appliances Releases PAC-122 Portable Air Conditioner

PAC 122 W

with Advanced Features, HEPA Filter, Timer and Remote Control

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Appliances recently introduced the PAC-122 Portable Air Conditioner, which has quickly become one of the company's best-selling products. The PAC-122 is designed to offer efficient cooling in various settings, including small homes, RVs, apartments, and vacation rentals, effectively cooling areas up to 269 square feet.

One of the notable aspects of the PAC-122 is its integrated HEPA filter, which ensures a clean air flow. The appliance also features an intuitive LED display and a convenient handle, enhancing its portability.

The PAC-122 includes a 24-hour timer, allowing users to program the air conditioner to turn on or off at specific times. This feature is aimed at conserving energy while maintaining a comfortable environment, whether it's ensuring a cool home upon return or providing a comfortable sleep environment.

The air conditioner also offers a Three-Speed Fan function, giving users the ability to adjust airflow between low, medium, and high settings. This helps in achieving a balanced cooling effect and consistent temperature distribution in the area.

Adding to its user-friendly design, the PAC-122 comes with a remote control that enables users to change settings, adjust fan speed, control temperature, and manage the timer from a distance.

Safety and reliability are key features of the PAC-122, as evidenced by its ETL Certification. This certification indicates compliance with safety and performance standards, providing users with confidence in the product's quality.

Additionally, the PAC-122 features a QR Code that gives users easy access to various resources, including user manuals and troubleshooting guides.

The Equator PAC-122 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner is available for purchase on Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and other leading appliance retailers, priced at $769.00.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances, founded in 1991, offers a wide range of home appliances including laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, and wine coolers. The company has been recognized in various media outlets for its eco-friendly products and innovative solutions. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.