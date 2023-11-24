Defoamers Market Revenue to Cross USD 14.1 billion by 2031| Says Transparency Market Research, Inc.

To sustain their revenue growth after the pandemic, manufacturers in the defoamers market are concentrating on high-growth end-users including paper & pulp, paints & coatings, etc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global defoamers market was estimated at a value of US$ 9.1 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 4.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 14.1 billion by 2031.

During many industrial processes, gasses disperse into liquids, which is often how foams originate. Defoamers are widely used in a variety of sectors, such as paints & coatings, paper & pulp, and automotive. Due to the many inherent qualities of defoamers, the global defoamers market is anticipated to develop at a quick rate throughout the projected period. Low viscosity defoamers, for example, spread out fast over a foamy surface; as a result, they adhere to air-liquid interfaces and endanger foam lamellas.

Global Defoamers Market: Key Players

Several suppliers and manufacturers operate in the global defoamers industry. Therefore, the market is highly competitive. Most companies are investing a large sum of money in thorough research and development, mainly to create environmentally friendly products.

Key players have embraced mergers and acquisitions and product portfolio diversification as their primary business strategies. The following companies are well-known participants in the global defoamers market:

Wacker Chemie AG

Elkem Silicones

DyStar Group

BASF SE

Clariant International AG

Synalloy Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Accepta Ltd

Kemira Oyj

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Innospec

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Elementis plc

Others

Key Findings of the Market Report

Paints and coatings can use silicone-based, silicone-free, oil-based, or wax-based defoamers, depending on the formulation requirements.

Mineral oils carry most of the defoamers used in architectural paints.

The need for developers is anticipated to be driven by a number of causes, including the building and construction industry, expanding smart city initiatives, and the rapid urbanization of developing nations.

The paint and coatings sector is driven by a steady increase in population, an improvement in consumer purchasing power, and technical improvements.

Market Trends for Defoamers

The global defoamers market has been divided into categories based on product, including silicone-based, water-based, and oil-based defoamers. In 2021, the category of defoamers based on silicone accounted for a significant 44.7% of the market. Over the projection period, it is anticipated to keep its leading position and expand at a growth rate of more than 3.6%.

Their improved properties, which include low surface tension, chemical inertness, thermal stability, and complete water insolubiility, are responsible for this increase. In a number of sectors, including the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries, silicone-based defoamers help to eliminate foaming problems. Metalworking fluids use silicone-based defoamers to lower water's surface tension and facilitate the fluids' penetration of cavities.

Global Market for Defoamers: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the defoamers market throughout the region. These are:

In terms of volume, the Asia Pacific region accounted for a sizable 34.4% of the global defoamers market in 2021. The industrial sector is expected to expand significantly throughout the forecast period, particularly in Japan, China, and India, which will accelerate the growth rate of the market in the area.

Defoamers will likely be in more demand as end-use sectors such as paper and pulp, textiles, food and beverage, and medicines grow. The rising need for food-grade antifoaming agents in the APAC is anticipated to drive market expansion.

China dominated the Asia Pacific market in terms of market share in 2021. The ASEAN sub-region leads the market in terms of potential for expansion throughout the forecast period.

Though Japan has a larger market share than the other nations, India is expected to be more appealing and present significant prospects for market development. There are many companies operating in the Asia Pacific area, and the market for defoamers is rather fragmented. Elkem Silicones, DyStar Group, BASF SE, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. are some of the major companies active in the area.

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Developments Evonik Evonik released TEGO Foamex 812, a novel defoamer designed specifically for wood coating compositions, in January 2021.

A new defoamer called TEGO Foamex 812 was created to assist wood coating formulators in meeting the ever-increasing regulatory requirements for their products. BYK BYK introduced two defoamer additives, BYK-329 and BYK-092, in February 2021.

Both solvent-borne and solvent-free systems are the target audience for these additions.

This manufacturer of specialized chemicals has added BYK-092 to their portfolio, a new silicone-containing additive that is VOC-free and suitable for use in aqueous paint systems, printing inks, and adhesives.

Global Defoamers Market Segmentation

Product

Oil-based Defoamers

Water-based Defoamers

Silicone-based Defoamers

Others (including Polymer-based and Powder-based Defoamers)

End Use

Paper & Pulp

Water Treatment

Paints & Coatings

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical

Metal Working

Others (including Building & Construction, Mining, Leather, and Fur)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

