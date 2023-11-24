MACAU, November 24 - Macau New Neighbourhood in Hengqin to open for subscriptions from 28 November

The construction of the Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) project in Hengqin has been completed. The project’s residential units will be opened for subscriptions starting from 28 November at 9 a.m. Macau residents who are interested in buying an MNN flat can apply online or submit their application documents in person at the sales centres.

2-bedroom flat from about 2.41 million yuan, 3-bedroom flat from about 3.53 million yuan

The price of a two-bedroom flat with a gross floor area of about 88 square metres ranges from 2.41 million yuan to 2.63 million yuan, while the price of a three-bedroom flat with a gross floor area of about 118 square metres ranges from 3.53 million yuan to 3.71 million yuan.

Hengqin, Macau sales centres open for applications submission

The MNN purchase application form can be downloaded from MNN thematic website http://mur.com.mo/mnnproperty from 9 a.m. on 28 November. Applicants can submit the completed form, together with the applicant’s Macau identity card, Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents, the Zhuhai Real Estate Registration Status Inquiry Result and the Certificate of Personal Data in person to the MNN sales centres during office hours (Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.). When submitting the documents, applicants need to also bring along 20,000 yuan or 22,000 patacas/Hong Kong dollars as “intention money”.

If applicants are working, living or studying in the mainland cities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, relevant supporting documents such as the Residence Permit for Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Residents, Social Security Payment Certificates or work certificates can also be submitted at the same time.

Macau sales centre address: Avenida da Praia Grande No. 599, Edifício Comercial Rodrigues 1 Andar, Macau

Hengqin sales centre address: Xiangshun Lu No. 388, Macau New Neighbourhood, Tower 4, Clubhouse Level 1, Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Apply online from the comfort of your home

Applicants can also apply online using the MNN online application system which can be accessed through the MNN thematic website www.mur.com.mo/mnnproperty from 9 a.m. on 28 November. Applicants will first need to register an account, then fill in their personal information and upload the above-mentioned documents. Applicants are not required to make any payments nor provide any bank information when using the online application system.

Staff to help apply for documents; one-stop service for flat selection and deposit payment

When applying for documents, applicants can either ask staff at the sales centres to help them apply or apply by themselves. Once the documents are ready, applicants can visit the sales centres to choose the flat they want to purchase, pay the initial deposit and sign the sale agreement for commercial housing. Applicants who need to apply for a home loan can do so through the bank, which would then issue a home loan agreement upon approval. Afterwards, applicants would need to settle the down payment, sign the sale and purchase contract for commercial housing, pay the deed tax and apply for the real estate certificate. Keys will be handed over when the whole process is completed.

Through a tendering process, five real estate agencies have been selected by the evaluation committee to take part in the relevant sales work. The five real estate agencies, which are EMPRESA CENTALINE MACAU LIMITADA, MIDLAND AGÊNCIA IMOBILIÁRIA (MACAU) LIMITADA, COMPANHIA DE FOMENTO PREDIAL PROPRIEDADES MCORE LIMITADA, EMPRESA DE IMOBILIARIO CITY, and COMPANHIA DE DESENVOLVIMENTO PREDIAL KOK VUI, LIMITADA, will assist applicants with document processing work and provide applicants with a full follow-up service.

The public can apply by themselves or through these real estate companies to help them go through the application process.

For more information about the subscription of MNN residential units, please visit Macau New Neighbourhood’s thematic website www.mur.com.mo/mnnproperty, email mnn_property@mur.com.mo or call (853) 2888 2235.