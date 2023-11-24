Submit Release
News Search

There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,557 in the last 365 days.

Accreditation certificates of 15 categories of health professionals made available in electronic format

MACAU, November 24 - To align with the development of e-governance and to enhance the convenience of health professionals in demonstrating their accreditation status, the Health Professionals Council will integrate the accreditation certificates into the e-wallet of the “Macao One Account” app. Starting from 24th November 2023, the 15 categories of health professionals governed by Law No. 18/2020 – “Regime of Qualification and Registration of Health Professionals” can add their accreditation certificates to the “Macao One Account” with just one click in the app’s “E-wallet” – “My cards”– “Professional” feature. This electronic version has the same legal effect as the physical document and will enable health professionals to show their accreditation anytime, anywhere.

For inquiries, please contact the Health Professionals Council by telephone at (853) 28836363 or by e-mail at info@cps.gov.mo.

You just read:

Accreditation certificates of 15 categories of health professionals made available in electronic format

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more