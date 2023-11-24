Accreditation certificates of 15 categories of health professionals made available in electronic format

MACAU, November 24 - To align with the development of e-governance and to enhance the convenience of health professionals in demonstrating their accreditation status, the Health Professionals Council will integrate the accreditation certificates into the e-wallet of the “Macao One Account” app. Starting from 24th November 2023, the 15 categories of health professionals governed by Law No. 18/2020 – “Regime of Qualification and Registration of Health Professionals” can add their accreditation certificates to the “Macao One Account” with just one click in the app’s “E-wallet” – “My cards”– “Professional” feature. This electronic version has the same legal effect as the physical document and will enable health professionals to show their accreditation anytime, anywhere.

For inquiries, please contact the Health Professionals Council by telephone at (853) 28836363 or by e-mail at info@cps.gov.mo.