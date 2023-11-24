Submit Release
Pristine Planet – Winter Flower Show 2023

MACAU, November 24 - The “Winter Flower Show 2023” will be held by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) from 15 to 31 December under the theme “Pristine Planet”, as a celebration of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region and to enrich leisure activities for the public and increase the city’s characteristic tourism resources. Themed installations centering on ball-shaped flowers will be set up at the main show venue in Avenida da Praia, Taipa, allowing residents and tourists to travel in simulated pristine and planetary realms and experience unique exploration journeys.

The winter flower show this year features a wide variety of ball-shaped flowers with distinctive appearances and diverse colours, such as hydrangea, chrysanthemum in pompon form, dahlia, etc. The main show venue consists of two areas - the pristine area and the planetary area. Explorers start from “circle” and enter the endless streams of “pristine” colourful flower fields in between two rows of giant tree trunks and broad-leaved plants. After passing through a branch arch, they will be greeted by a richly layered landscape of ball-shaped plants. When continuing to move forward, explorers will reach the planet in the middle of the pool that opens up another space with circular time arches one after another, and arrive at the fairylike nebula area, where orbital rings are intertwined with each other; colourful balloons float above; and giant ball-shaped plants fill up the space. The planet in the middle seems to disappear the moment one enters the area, making the whole journey all the more mysterious.

Furthermore, the major parks, gardens and green belts across Macao will be decorated with festive flowers to add a strong festive atmosphere to the city. The show will display a total of about 38,000 pots of flowers. During the event, IAM will also arrange multiple exhibitions and activities themed on ball-shaped flowers, including image and text exhibition, photography contest, etc., which members of the public are welcome to join.

