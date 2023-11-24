【Dazzling Wonderland】 Light up Macao 2023 will commence in December and dazzle the city

MACAU, November 24 - 【MGTO】“Light up Macao 2023” will be held from 2 December 2023 to 25 February 2024

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) in collaboration with the six integrated resort enterprises, “Light up Macao 2023” will be staged from 2 December 2023 to 25 February 2024. Themed as the Dazzling Wonderland, the extravaganza will present a variety of romantic and colorful light installations, interactive installations and mapping shows on Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane. The enchanting light arts will illuminate the city, as though creating a unique wonderland at night. The event is set to propel the community tourism and nighttime economy forward.

The longest light art event across festivities into the New Year

At the press conference for “Light up Macao 2023” held today (24 November), MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes expressed that with the advent of December, an array of festivals is just around the corner. “Light up Macao 2023” will span across a series of major festivities, ready for a wonderful encounter with residents and visitors on the Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR, Winter Solstice, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day, Renri and Chinese Lantern Festival. Lasting for almost three months, the event will create an immersive experience of light artistry in various districts to invigorate the community tourism and nighttime economic development.

Enliven community economy in seven districts

“Light up Macao 2023” will dazzle 34 locations across seven districts as follows: Central District, Praia do Manduco District, Nam Van District, Zona Nova de Aterros do Porto Exterior (NAPE), Northern District, Taipa and Coloane. There will be 36 light installations, 20 interactive installations and 3 mapping show venues. The illuminations and interactive installations will light up different corners of communities at different stages. Along streets and lanes, the extravaganza will widen the choice of nighttime entertainment, lead more residents and visitors into different communities for sightseeing and spending, and create economic benefits for small and medium enterprises.

Light up the city under splendid themes

Through the integration across “tourism +”, “Light up Macao 2023” will weave together public art and innovative technology into a fascinating cultural journey in Macao. There will be an array of light installations and interactive installations under different subthemes including “Blooming Splendor” at Central District, “Light Up! Porto-A-Ma” at Praia do Manduco District, “Dancing Butterflies and Blooming Wonders” at Nam Van District, “Travel Around the Universe” at NAPE, “Joyful Journey” at Northern District, “Fantasy Fairyland” in Taipa and “Coloane Ambassadors” in Coloane. Residents and visitors can experience the Dazzling Wonderland in Macao. The installations will be on from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night during the event.

Partner with integrated resorts and introduce international teams into the event

As the event partners, the six integrated resort enterprises in Macao will take charge of designing and coordinating the installations in different districts to create unique cultural travel experiences, including SJM Resorts, S.A. for Central District, MGM for Praia do Manduco District, Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A., Limited for Nam Van District, Galaxy Entertainment Group for NAPE, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for Taipa and Sands China Ltd. for Coloane. On the other hand, MGTO will take charge of the light arts in Northern District. The installations in various districts are designed by creative teams from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, the United Kingdom and Japan, to manifest the multicultural symphony of Macao in each district.

Teams from Macao and Creative Cities of Design present mapping shows

Projection mapping shows will take place at the front square of Macao Science Center, Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa (the façade of Cozinha Pinocchio Taipa) and the Chapel of St. Francis Xavier in Coloane. The projection teams are from Macao and the two UNESCO Creative Cities of Design – Seoul, Korea and Wuhan, China. Their participation manifest the glamour of creative cities’ collaboration across fields in Macao and contribute to the concerted development of “tourism + culture and creativity”.

The mapping shows at the front square of Macao Science Center and Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa are scheduled every 30 minutes from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every night throughout the event. Each mapping show will span about eight minutes.

The mapping show at the Chapel of St. Francis Xavier in Coloane will take place every 15 minutes from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from 2 to 30 December 2023 (except on 24 and 31 December, owing to church events), as well as between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. from 1 January 2024 to 25 February 2024. The mapping show will span about eight minutes.

Check in on social media to obtain gifts and enter lucky draw

Spectators can take photos on-site to share with the hashtag #lightupmacao2023 or #ilumninarmacau2023 on social media in exchange for a gift at any of the information stations after garnering 20 likes. They can also obtain postcards and collect stamps at the information stations in various districts. Each stamp is themed after the major installation of each corresponding district. Upon collecting all the stamps in seven districts, they can obtain a mobile phone holder as a gift and enter the grand lucky draw. Gifts will be available while stocks last.

“Light up Macao 2023” features an online game named “Dazzling Hunt” on its website (https://lum.macaotourism.gov.mo). Participants can enter the grand lucky draw after completing the online game and questionnaire.

Interactive promotion on social media program

MGTO will present interactive games themed as “Light up Macao 2023” on its WeChat MiniProgram – MGTO’s Interactive Zone. Event information such as the themes, maps and program are available on the Interactive Zone. A series of interactive games will be successively launched on the Zone including “My Colorful Memories”, “Me and Macao, Dazzle Together” and “Portal to Dazzling Colors”. Through fun interactive ways, users will be drawn to deeper engagement online and offline, while learning more about the fascinating program of “Light up Macao 2023”, thereby enhancing the participation of residents and visitors.

Outreach activities to fill the districts with life

During the event, MGTO supports community organizations to organize innovative outreach activities such as “Light up! F’art for U”, “Snowy Wonderland” and “Luminescent Night at Travessa do Armazém Velho 2023”. There will also be other concurrent events such as “Creative Camp Marketplace” and “Colourful Christmas Carnival Coloane Winter Craftsman Market” for residents and visitors to explore the unique “tourism +” elements in various local districts. Travel experiences will be enriched, while greater flows of people will be led into communities for sightseeing and spending.

Fruition of public-private partnerships

“Light up Macao 2023” is a collaborative project between different governmental entities in partnership with integrated resort enterprises with the aim to create a prestigious nighttime event and widen the offerings of Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure. The co-organizers include Municipal Affairs Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, Marine and Water Bureau and Macao Science Center. The event partners include SJM Resorts, S.A., MGM, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, Sands China Ltd., Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A. and Galaxy Entertainment Group.

For more information, please visit the website for Light up Macao 2023 ( https://lum.macaotourism.gov.mo ) and follow MGTO on WeChat (MGTOweixin).