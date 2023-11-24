Submit Release
News Search

There were 656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,555 in the last 365 days.

Ocean acidification will soon be irreversible, costing $400bn

Ocean acidification will soon be irreversible, costing $400bn

Published 24 November 2023 Press releases Leave a Comment

Published by Back to Blue, a new report Ocean Acidification: Time for Action calls on international government action to step up in a bid to prevent the worst case scenario from unfolding. It also criticises the majority of countries for ‘ocean blindness’, and failing to factor this issue into climate change adaptation and mitigation plans. 

Currently, just 12 countries have in the world have ocean acidification action plans, yet if the problem is allowed to persist and become worse, some $400billion could be wiped off the global economy. 

As oceans are allowed to become more acidic, a direct result of absorbing increasing amounts of carbon dioxide, the effect on marine life is unforgiving, including the creation of so-called ‘dead zones’, and the destruction of finely balanced ecosystems. In turn, this is a major threat to the survival of coastal communities, many of which have developed due to the abundant riches found under water, not least fisheries, meaning the livelihoods of vast swathes of people now hangs in the balance.

According to data, policy advice and research institution the OECD, globally some three billion people rely on oceans for their income. In the U.S., for example, almost half the national GDP is tied to counties that are coastal adjacent, and more than three-million jobs, or one-in-45, are directly dependent on resources within the sea or Great Lakes. 

You can read the full report here.

Martin Guttridge-Hewitt, Environmental Journal, 21 November 2023. More information.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Ocean acidification will soon be irreversible, costing $400bn

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more