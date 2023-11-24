North Cascades Audubon Society: ocean acidification and marine food webs in the Salish Sea

Date: 28 November 2023

Time: 7:00-9:00 pm

Location: Old City Hall, 121 Prospect Street, Bellingham, 98225 United States

Join Dr. Brooke Love, oceanographer, and WWU associate professor, for a discussion about how ocean acidification and climate change are unfolding in our local Washington waters. Ocean acidification is driven by the carbon dioxide being added to the atmosphere, which then changes the chemistry of the oceans. These changes can influence how hard it is to make a shell or how easy it is for plants and algae to grow. Ocean acidification can affect anything from the survival of tiny oysters to the sense of smell in fish, affecting marine food webs in varied and unpredictable ways. Brooke will teach us about some of the more common responses among different kinds of organisms in the Salish Sea, and she will also tell us how people and policymakers are addressing these oceanic changes.

The Whatcom Museum, 24 November 2023. More information.

