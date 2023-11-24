Cayetano, Alan: Championing the Cause of Overseas Filipino Workers: Enhancing Protections and Support

PHILIPPINES, November 24 - Press Release

November 24, 2023 Championing the Cause of Overseas Filipino Workers: Enhancing Protections and Support The recent Red Sea hostage-taking incident involving 17 Filipino seafarers once again sheds light on the risks faced by Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). Driven by a desire to support their families and contribute to the Philippine economy, they often encounter unforeseen dangers as they brave global challenges. Senator Alan Peter Cayetano consistently champions their cause by emphasizing the need for stronger diplomatic protection, thorough pre-departure orientation, and a robust reintegration program. In a 2016 speech, Cayetano said, "Our overseas Filipino workers are our modern-day heroes. They sacrifice so much to provide for their families and contribute to our national economy. We owe it to them to ensure that they are protected and well-cared for." He has also made proposals for a 24/7 hotline and increased labor attaches -- steps that have taken greater significance in the backdrop of the hostage-taking incident. Educating OFWs about potential risks is also crucial. Senator Cayetano's push for orientation seminars and the creation of a blacklist database of employers are aimed at empowering overseas workers to make informed decisions to protect themselves against exploitation. A comprehensive reintegration program is also vital, as highlighted by Cayetano's advocacy for financial assistance, job placement, and psychological counseling for returning OFWs. Often called the "unsung heroes" of the Philippine economy, OFWs often find themselves on the frontlines of global conflicts. Senator Cayetano's unwavering support signifies a commitment to their well-being, recognizing their sacrifices as integral to the nation's growth. In the aftermath of this recent incident, the nation must address broader challenges faced by OFWs, with Cayetano's leadership serving as a reminder of our collective responsibility to honor their sacrifices. Pagtataguyod sa kapakanan ng OFWs: Pagpapaigting ng suporta at proteksyon Ang kamakailang insidente ng hostage-taking sa Red Sea kung saan 17 Filipino seafarers ang kabilang sa mga biktima ay nagbigay-diin sa mga panganib na kinakaharap ng mga Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW). Sa pagnanais na suportahan ang kanilang pamilya at tulungan ang ating ekonomiya, matapang nilang hinaharap ang mga 'di-inaasahan at delikadong sitwasyon sa ibang bansa. Dahil dito, patuloy na itinutulak ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang pagtugon sa pangangailangan para sa matibay na diplomatic protection, masusing pre-departure orientation, at mahusay na reintegration program. "Our overseas Filipino workers are our modern-day heroes. They sacrifice so much to provide for their families and contribute to our national economy. We owe it to them to ensure that they are protected and well-cared for," saad ni Cayetano sa isang pahayag noong 2016. Siya rin ang nagmungkahi ng 24/7 hotline at increased labor attaches, na ang kahalagahan ay lalong napatunayan noong maganap ang hostage-taking sa Red Sea. Importante rin ang pagtuturo sa OFWs hinggil sa mga posibleng panganib na kaakibat ng kanilang pangigibang-bansa. Alinsunod sa kanyang layunin na palakasin ang kakayahan ng OFWs na magkaroon ng informed decisions para maprotektahan ang kanilang sarili mula sa pang-aabuso, isinusulong ni Cayetano na magkaroon ng sapat na orientation seminars at pagbuo sa isang database ng mga naka-blacklist na employer. Importante rin ang isang komprehensibong reintegration program, tulad ng adbokasiya ni Cayetano na mabigyan ng financial assistance, trabaho, at psychological counselling ang mga nagbabalik-bansang OFWs. Ang mga OFW, na madalas bansagang "unsung heroes" dahil sa kanilang kontribusyon sa ekonomiya ng bansa, ang laging unang apektado tuwing may mga pandaigdigang problema at sagupaan. Ang hindi-natitinag na suporta ni Senador Cayetano sa kanila ay paraan ng pagkilala sa kanilang mga sakripisyong nagdadala ng pag-unlad ng Pilipinas. Matapos ang nagdaang insidente, nararapat lang na harapin at solusyonan ng bansa ang mga hamon na kinakaharap ng OFWs. Ang ipinapakitang liderato ni Cayetano ay magsilbi nawang paalala ng ating kolektibong responsibilidad na bigyang-pugay ang kanilang mga sakripisyo.