Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market Analysis With The Market Scenario, Distinguishing Regions with Forecast by 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Telerehabilitation systems enable remote delivery of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy using telecommunication and digital technologies. It involves use of devices like exoskeletons, treadmills, robotic arms and virtual reality headsets.
Market Dynamics:
The Europe telerehabilitation systems market is expected to witness significant growth owing to increasing adoption of telehealth services and rising geriatric population. Nearly 20-25% of EU citizens are aged 65 years and above and require long-term rehabilitation care. Moreover, growing use of digital healthcare solutions and policy support from regulatory bodies is also contributing to market growth. For instance, European Commission has allocated €400 million under European Structural and Investment Fund to promote digital solutions in healthcare including telerehabilitation. Lack of skilled therapists in remote areas is another factor fueling demand for these remote therapy services.
Major companies in Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market are:
✤ 270 Vision Ltd.
✤ CoRehab srl
✤ Sword Health Inc.
✤ MIRA Rehab Limited
✤ FLEX LTD. Flextronics International LTD.
✤ EVOLV REHABILITATION TECHNOLOGIES S.L.
✤ Brontes Processing
✤ Bridgeway Senior Healthcare
✤ Rehametrics
✤ MindMaze
✤ DIH Medical and Doctor Kinetic
Note: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.
The Growing Geriatric Population is Driving Demand for Telerehabilitation Systems in Europe
The elderly population in Europe is rapidly increasing due to improved healthcare and medical facilities. As per the European Commission, one in every three people in the EU will be aged 65 and above by 2060. The older demographic is more prone to chronic diseases, physical disabilities, and cognitive illnesses that may require long-term rehabilitation and therapy. Telerehabilitation provides an accessible alternative for elderly patients to receive therapy in the comfort of their homes instead of traveling to hospitals or clinics regularly. It allows them to remain independent for a longer period. The increasing healthcare needs of the aging population act as a major growth driver for the Europe telerehabilitation systems market.
Rising Healthcare Costs are Limiting Adoption of Advanced Telerehabilitation Solutions
Although telerehabilitation aims to reduce treatment costs through remote therapy, the high initial investment required for advanced telemedicine systems poses affordability challenges. Setting up telerehabilitation facilities involves purchasing specialized equipment, training staff, securing telecommunications infrastructure and compliance with regulatory guidelines which burden the healthcare budgets of many European nations. The rising per capita healthcare spending across EU countries combined with recent economic downturns have diminished funds available for adoption of new digital health technologies. The cost pressure on public healthcare systems creates a barrier in widespread deployment of next-gen telerehabilitation platforms in Europe.
Remote Patient Monitoring Creates New Avenues of Growth
With patients preferring to receive long-term care outside hospitals, there is immense scope for remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions to complement telerehabilitation services. RPM allows continuous supervision of patients receiving therapy at home through wearable sensors and mobile devices. It enables early detection of medical emergencies or treatment inadequacies. The COVID-19 pandemic has further spotlighted the benefits of digital health tools in improving access and safety of care. European governments are focusing on development of integrated RPM-telerehabilitation platforms to address the growing non-communicable disease burden efficiently. This presents major opportunities for market players to establish telehealth networks at regional and national levels.
Artificial Intelligence Will Revolutionize Telerehabilitation Delivery
AI is progressively enhancing various stages of rehabilitation like patient assessment, therapy design and treatment outcome analysis. Advanced algorithms can study a patient's medical history, activity patterns and therapy response to create highly customized care plans. With integration of computer vision, VR/AR and sensing technologies, AI promises to make therapy sessions more efficient, interactive and outcome-driven. As data availability increases, AI-powered tools can help identify patient populations most likely to benefit from telerehabilitation interventions. Leading companies are investing heavily in AI-based platforms to address barriers of access, efficacy and costs in delivering remote rehabilitation care at scale. This emerging trend will help transform and scale up virtual therapy models across Europe.
Highlights of the global Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market report:
→ This analysis provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), using 2021 as the base year. It also covers the global Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market in-depth.
→ It offers enticing investment proposition matrices for this sector and explains the likely future growth of key revenue streams.
→ Additionally, this study offers crucial insights into market forces, limitations, opportunities, new product introductions or approvals, market trends, regional perspective, and competitive tactics used by top rivals.
→ Based on the following factors: company highlights, product portfolio, significant highlights, financial performance, and strategies, it covers key players in the global Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market.
→ Marketers and company leaders will be able to make wise decisions about next product launches, type updates, market expansion, and marketing strategies thanks to the insights from this research.
→ A wide spectrum of industry stakeholders are covered by the global Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market research, including investors, vendors, product producers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.
→ The many strategy matrices used in researching the global Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market will aid stakeholders in making decisions.
The research was developed through the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of data gathered from multiple sources on the parent market. Additionally, analysis has been done of the economic circumstances and other economic indicators and factors to evaluate their respective impact on the Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market, along with the present impact, so as to develop strategic and informed projections about the scenarios in the market. This is mostly due to the developing countries’ unmet potential in terms of product pricing and revenue collection.
Key Questions Answered In The Report:
• Which regional market will experience the greatest and most rapid growth?
• Who are the top five Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market players?
• How will the Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market evolve over the next six years?
• What application and product will dominate the Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market?
• What are the market drivers and constraints for Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market?
• What will be the Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market’s CAGR and size during the forecast period?
