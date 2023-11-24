The new Panamera: more digital, more luxurious, more efficient

Porsche is presenting the new Panamera: the third generation of the sporty luxury sedan is characterized by an even broader digital offering, fresh and expressive design, and a greater bandwidth between comfort and sportiness. The E-Hybrid powertrains delivering greater performance and a new high-end suspension cement the Panamera as the sports car of its segment.

Toronto, Nov. 24, 2023

New exterior design with more pronounced emphasis of width

Porsche Driver Experience: new operating concept and digital cockpit

Enhanced offering of innovative driver assistance systems

Improved E-Performance – more power, greater expected range

Porsche Active Ride suspension for greater spread between comfort and driving dynamics available on Turbo E-Hybrid

The third generation of the Porsche Panamera is here. The luxury sedan of the sports car maker underscores its sporty character with even more powerful engines and broadens its capabilities with a completely new interior layout and several innovative technologies. The new active suspension – Porsche Active Ride – as well as an efficient and powerful drivetrain portfolio pair a high degree of comfort with performance characteristics of a true Porsche. The integration of the owner’s digital ecosystem enables completely new opportunities to interact with and use the vehicle. The elegant and dynamic design of the new Panamera stands out with attractive proportions. A larger offering of driver assistance systems as well as a newly designed interior heighten the driving experience further.

Compelling blend of comfort and handling with state-of-the-art suspension

The new Panamera is equipped as standard with a two-chamber, two-valve air suspension which also includes Porsche Active Suspension Management. The two-valve technology separates the control of compression and rebound of the damper from each other and therefore offers greater bandwidth between comfort and sportiness. The Panamera aims to absorb bumps and road imperfections smoothly and offers significantly enhanced damping performance to improve body control during spirited driving. Optional rear-axle steering can improve the handling of the car even further by simulating longer or shorter wheelbase depending on if the rear wheels are turned together or counter to the front wheels.

Additionally, the new Porsche Active Ride is available as an option for the Panamera E-Hybrid models. This system offers a wider spread between comfort and driving dynamics than ever before. The technical basis for this are new active shock absorbers, which are connected to an electrically operated hydraulic pump. The pump generates a use-case-specific volume in the dampers that can then quickly and very precisely build up pressure between the wheels and body of the car to counter and absorb any impacts generated by road imperfections. A weight-saving one-chamber air suspension complements this technology.

The optional active suspension keeps the body of the Panamera flat, even during heavy braking, steering and acceleration inputs. It distributes the wheel loads dynamically to optimize grip and absorbs road imperfections to a very high degree. As a result, the connection to the road is always kept at an optimum level, even during spirited driving.

When the respective feature in the PCM is selected, Porsche Active Ride can overcompensate pitch and roll movements: The new Panamera then leans into corners like a motorcycle, leans forward under acceleration and tilts back under braking. Porsche Active Ride can raise the ride height of the vehicle to ease entry and exit of the vehicle while parked.

More E-Performance and extensively updated engines

Porsche plans to offer four different E-Hybrid models, responding to healthy demand for this type of powertrain in the Panamera. All E-Hybrid variants profit from more capable hybrid technology that offers more power, greater expected range, and improved efficiency. The Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid is the first model to be introduced and will come equipped with a completely revamped 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with an electric motor generating 187 hp which is powered by a 25.9 kWh battery. The system power of the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid is an impressive 670 hp and 685 lb.-ft. of torque. The electric motor is integrated into the housing of the heavily updated 8-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission. Without the need for separate housing, around five kilograms of weight were saved. The integration of the unit into the oil circulation system also optimizes the thermal efficiency of the electric powertrain and allows for a higher consistent output, improved efficiency, as well as increased recuperation power for the E-motor. The Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid sprints to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 315 km/h.

At launch, Panamera and Panamera 4 models will be available. Their 2.9-litre V6 turbo engine features optimized boost pressure, injection volume and ignition timing. As a result, it now develops 348 hp and 368 lb.-ft. of torque – an increase of 23 hp and 37 lb.-ft. compared to the previous model. This increase in power helps the Panamera to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds and improves the top track speed to 272 km/h. The all-wheel drive Panamera 4 now takes 4.8 seconds and reaches 270 km/h.

Interior and exterior: luxurious and sporty

The exterior design of the new Panamera is based on the strong lines and proportions that have always characterized the model line. The new Panamera retains the characteristic lines and proportions of the model line. It measures 5,052 mm in length (Executive: 5,202 mm) and is 1,937 mm wide and 1,423 mm high. The significantly refreshed appearance of the performance sedan is even more expressive and sporty as a result. An additional air inlet above the area designated for the front license plate accommodates the new powertrains’ increased need for air. The newly designed window lines underscore the sedan character of the new Panamera, while the edges of the rear window sit flush with the body and contribute to a harmonious design.

The Porsche Driver Experience interior concept is defined by an ideal balance between analog and digital operating controls as well as an orientation of the essential touch points and features towards the driver. True to this principle, the gear selector is positioned to the right of the steering wheel. The mode switch, which includes the drive programs Normal, Sport, and Sport+, and the stalk for the driver assistance system are directly within reach of the driver.

An optional passenger display with a 10.9-inch screen can show performance data of the vehicle and allows for the operation of the infotainment system and even video streaming while driving. To rule out any distractions, the passenger display is not visible from the driver’s seat.

Stronger differentiation for Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid

Turbo models enjoy a special status at Porsche as they represent the pinnacle of each model line. To underscore this role, Porsche is separating the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid distinctly from other models in the range. The Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid is distinguished by a bespoke lower rear fascia with diffuser elements painted in body colour and dark bronze tail pipes, as well as a Turbo-specific front fascia and optional centre lock wheels.

Turbonite is used as a contrasting colour for the side air blades of the air intakes, the window surrounds, and the “turbo” model designation on the rear trunk lid. The centrepiece of the unique Turbo trim is the Porsche crest in Turbonite which is fitted to the hood, the centre of the wheels and the steering wheel. Inside, Turbonite combined with carbon fiber trim pieces create a particularly sporty ambiance. Turbonite can be found in the central tachometer of the digital instrument panel or the colour of the operating elements in the centre console.

Digital experience and new assistance systems

The new Panamera is designed to act as an integral part of the driver’s digital ecosystem. To sign into the system using a personalized Porsche ID simply requires scanning a QR code shown in the PCM with a smartphone. Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto enable the syncing of smartphone and vehicle data for better operation. The integration of vehicle functions offered in the MyPorsche App in Apple CarPlay® allows for an optimized use and access to digital functions. Functions such as climate control, seat massage, and ambient lighting can be activated directly via Apple CarPlay® or Siri®.

Porsche is also equipping the Panamera with standard Matrix LED headlights. The high-resolution HD Matrix LED lighting system, which has more than 32,000 pixels per headlight, is available as an option. It offers completely new lighting features, such as dedicated lane brightening. The illumination range is up to 600 metres. Porsche has significantly upgraded the range of assistance systems in the new Panamera. The standard active speed assistant features a new limiter function that operates in conjunction with traffic sign recognition. When the system is active, the Panamera is designed to follow the posted current speed limit. Porsche InnoDrive, including adaptive cruise control, has been enhanced with a new lane keep assist and a crossroad assistant. An evasive manoeuvre assistant, designed to support sudden lane changes to avoid hitting an obstacle, is a new function of Porsche InnoDrive as well. Another new optional feature: during an automated parking procedure, the driver – who is still responsible for the vehicle – does not have to be sitting in the car anymore but can do this from their smartphone using Remote ParkAssist, which can be used for certain types of parking spaces and garages.

Pricing and availability

The new 2024 Porsche Panamera is now available for order. The third generation offers an expanded level of standard equipment including a two-valve, two-chamber air suspension, LED Matrix headlights, drive mode switch on the steering wheel, a cooled smartphone compartment with inductive charging, and an improved air particulate filter with GPS-based automatic recirculation. The 2024 Porsche Panamera starts at $116,300, while the 2024 Panamera 4 begins at $120,600. Both models are expected to reach Canadian Porsche Centres in Spring 2024. Specifics on Canadian pricing and arrival timing of the 2025 Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid will be announced at a later date.

Porsche will continue to produce the new Panamera in its factory in Leipzig. The production location in Saxony, Germany is closely connected to the Panamera. From 2009 to 2016, the first generation of the Panamera rolled off the assembly line here. When the second generation of the Panamera was unveiled in 2016, Leipzig took over the complete production of the sports sedan. The factory has been preparing for the production of the new third generation Panamera for the past several months.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 60 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 22 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2022, Porsche delivered 9,141 units in Canada, marking its best-ever sales year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

