PRESS RELEASE | November 24, 2023 N° 05- 2023

Appointments within SCOR Investment Partners

SCOR Investment Partners, the SCOR Group’s asset management company, announces appointments within its leadership team to support the next phase of its development and accelerate the growth of its third-party asset management activity.

Louis Bourrousse is appointed Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Investment Partners. Previously, he was Head of Business Development and Deputy Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Fabrice Rossary who is leaving the Group to pursue new opportunities.

Alexandre Jaeglé, previously Head of Sales, is appointed Head of Business Development. He succeeds Louis Bourrousse who becomes Chief Executive Officer. Alexandre will oversee sales and marketing activities.

Under Louis Bourrousse’s leadership, SCOR Investment Partners’ executive committee brings together: Benjamin Ayache (Chief Operating Officer), Alexandre Jaeglé (Head of Business Development), Thibaut Lameyse (General Secretary), Marie-Suzanne Mazelier (Chief Investment Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer) and Eric Talleux (Chief Risk Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer).

François de Varenne, Group Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: “These appointments, all internal promotions, bear witness to the deep talent pool we have assembled at SCOR Investment Partners. We have developed successfully our third-party asset management franchise. Our ambition is to accelerate this development, which is a key objective of SCOR Group “Forward 2026” strategic plan released in September 2023. I have every confidence in Louis and the leadership team to lead SCOR Investment Partners in this new stage.”

These changes will be effective upon receipt of the relevant regulatory approvals.

Biographies

Louis Bourrousse joined SCOR in 2013 as Head of Strategy & Development at SCOR Global Investments, before being appointed as Head of Strategic Planning & Investments in 2017 and Head of Investment Business Performance in 2019. In November 2021, he was promoted to Head of Business Development and member of the Executive Board of SCOR Investment Partners to oversee sales and marketing functions.

He started his career in 2006 as an investment banker specializing in mergers and acquisitions at Oddo BHF and Nomura.

Louis is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and holds a Master’s degree in Finance from ENSAE ParisTech.

Alexandre Jaeglé joined SCOR Investment Partners in 2013, serving as Head of International Sales in charge of the business development for Benelux countries and Northern Europe, subsequently Head of Client Solutions Eurozone and then Head of Sales since January 2022.

Prior to joining SCOR Investment Partners, he spent five years at Groupama Asset Management. Alexandre started his career at BNP Paribas Asset Management in 1998.

He is a graduate of the Reims Management School (Sup de Co program).

