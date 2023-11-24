Convertor Transformer Market Size is projected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 19.3%

Convertor Transformer Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Convertor Transformer “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Convertor Transformer market 2023-2029 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

The convertor transformer market is expected to grow at 19.3 % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 9.3 billion by 2029 from USD 1.9 billion in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: Kirloskar Electric Company Limited, General Electric, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Company Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electrics Limited, Crompton Greaves Ltd., Toshiba, Shadong Power Equipment Company Limited, Xian XD Transformers Co. Ltd

Recent Development:

16 February 2023: Siemens announced the launch of private industrial 5G user equipment, a critical component for the manufacturing industry in its digital transformation journey.

17 August 2021: Siemens Limited and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) jointly announced the successful deployment of Smart Metering Technology for over 2,00,000 Smart Meters in North Delhi.

Convertor Transformer Market Segmentation:

Convertor Transformer Market By Design, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Mono polar

Bi polar

Back-To-Back

Multi Terminals

Convertor Transformer Market By Power Rating, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Below 500 kW

501 kW – 999 kW

1000 kW – 2000 kW

Above 2000 kW

Convertor Transformer Market By Voltage Level, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Up To 200 kV

201 kV – 400 kV

401 kV – 600 kV

601 kV – 800 kV

Above 800 kV

Convertor Transformer Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Wind Farms

Oil & Gas Industry

Grid Interconnection

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in demand for efficient solutions for power transmission, the need for integration of smart grid technologies, and development in government infrastructure drive the growth of the global converter transformer market. However, the capital-intensive nature of manufacturing processes and lack of product standardization restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in power generation by offshore wind farms and surge in environmental concerns for high power transmission features create new opportunities in the coming years.

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global converter transformer market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to smart cities initiatives, electrification of railways, and beginning of new metro projects in the region. The report also analyzes the segments including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Convertor Transformer market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Convertor Transformer market

Conclusion: At the end of the Convertor Transformer Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

