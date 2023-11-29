Secure I.T. Environments Delivers ModCel Containerised Data Centre for Siemens Gamesa Manufacturing Site
3.6m cube data centre provides production line and communications support at manufacturing site.
Our ModCel data centre designs are raising the bar on what customers can expect from a containerised data centre facility.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure I.T. Environments Ltd, (SITE) one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced that Siemens Gamesa, a world leader in wind powered renewable energy, has gone live with a flagship ModCel containerised data centre designs at its renewable energy manufacturing facility in Hull.
— Chris Wellfair, Projects Director, Secure I.T. Environments Ltd.
The 3.6m cube ModCel data centre will support production systems and communications at the site, which manufactures industry leading wind turbines amongst other products. Designed to withstand the environmental condition of a dock-based manufacturing facility, the ModCel also includes security features to ensure services and equipment are protected, complying with the LPS1175 standard.
The data centre contains two 48U 1200mm deep cabinets as well as all the power, cooling and safety equipment that would be expected in a typical data centre build. Four PDUs provide controlled power distribution with rackmount UPS in each cabinet. The data centre will receive additional back-up power from an existing generator on site. Cooling is provided via four externally mounted downflow AirSys Unicool AHU units, configured to provide N+1 cooling, fed to cabinets through raised flooring. The data centre also includes LED PIR lighting, fire suppression systems, and is fire rated to one hour.
Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments, added: “Our ModCel data centre designs are raising the bar on what customers can expect from a containerised data centre facility. Whether a unit to provide redundancy, meet temporary needs, work in harsh environments or support mission critical applications, a Secure I.T. Environments ModCel data centre can meet any challenge.”
About Secure I.T. Environments Ltd
Secure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised, and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.
The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education, and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation, and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.
Secure I.T. Environments’ primary aim is to ensure that clients’ critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment. To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.
Duncan Gurney
Ginger PR Ltd
+44 1932 485300
duncan@gingerpr.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube