Smart Agriculture Market to hit USD 21.12 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +10% | Exactitude Consultancy

Smart Agriculture solutions Market

Smart Agriculture Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2029

Surging demand for Smart Agriculture solutions driven by the need for precision farming, resource optimization, and sustainable agricultural practices” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Exactitude Consultancy That Adds Flavour To Your Success”

The Global Smart Agriculture Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Smart Agriculture Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Smart Agriculture Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Smart Agriculture Market in the coming years.

The global smart agriculture market is expected to grow at 10% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 21.12 billion by 2029 from USD 19.31 billion in 2022.

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Smart Agriculture Report @

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/13369/smart-agriculture-market/#request-a-sample

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Trimble Inc., Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, DeLaval Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Afimilk Ltd, Raven Industries, Inc., Ag Junction LLC., AGCO Corporation, and GEA Group. and other Prominent players.

Recent Developments:

In October 2022, Trimble Inc. launched new displays, GFX-1060 and GFX-1260, for precision agriculture applications. Farmers can carry out in-field tasks swiftly and effectively with these next-generation displays, allowing them to map and monitor field data in real time precisely.

In September 2022, Deere & Company launched three new self-propelled forage harvesters to its existing lineup. They are designed to address the requirements of dairy and livestock producers, contractors, and harvesters to overcome challenges such as shorter harvesting windows, a smaller pool of skilled workers, and increased operating costs.

In April 2021, Topcon Positioning Systems launched the manual guidance and autosteering receivers—the AGM 1 and AGS 2, and new Topnet Live cellular, satellite, and bridging correction services—Realpoint, Starpoint, and Skybridge. The new AGM 1 and AGS 2 are used for machine operations and all associated tasks where tracking location data is relevant to crop optimization, including soil preparation, seeding, crop care, and harvesting. They deliver reliable connection stability worldwide through a constantly improving network and a variety of cost-effective subscription models.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Smart Agriculture market. The major and emerging players of the Smart Agriculture Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Smart Agriculture market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Smart Agriculture market

Smart Agriculture Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

Precision Farming

Livestock

Aquaculture

Greenhouse

Smart Agriculture Market by Component, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

Solution

Hardware

Hvac System

Led Grow Lights

Valves & Pumps

Sensors & Control Systems

Software

Network Management

Smart Water Management

Irrigation Management

Service

Consulting

System Integration And Deployment

Support And Maintenance

Connectivity Technology

Cellular Iot

Lora

Nb-Iot

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

Wi-Fi

Sigfox

Wireline

Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN)

If opting for the Global version of Smart Agriculture Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (With a market share of 19.51% in 2021, North America dominated the global smart agriculture market. From 2022 to 2029, it is expected to grow at a 10% CAGR. Growing government initiatives and regulations to improve the region’s agriculture industry are expected to drive regional demand in North America during the forecast period. The North America Climate Smart Agriculture Alliance (NACSAA), a platform for educating and equipping cultivators for sustainable agricultural productivity, was formed by a coalition of agricultural organizations. With increased concern for water conservation, governments in North America are actively providing subsidies to expand the use of smart irrigation. For example, the state of California has offered a rebate on smart controllers. )

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Smart Agriculture study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

For More Information or Query, Visit @

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/13369/smart-agriculture-market/

Here's how Exactitude Consultancy helps the stakeholders and CXOs through the reports:

Inculcation and Evaluation of Strategic Collaborations: The researchers analyse recent strategic activities like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.

Perfect Market Size Estimations: The report analyses the demographics, growth potential, and capability of the Smart Agriculture market through the forecast period.

This factor leads to the estimation of the Smart Agriculture market size and also provides an outline about how the market will retrieve growth during the assessment period.

Investment Research: The report focuses on the ongoing and upcoming investment opportunities across a particular Smart Agriculture market that will help the stakeholders to be aware of the current investment scenario across the market.

Reasons to Procure this Report:

The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.

The report provides Smart Agriculture market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country levels with a complete analysis to 2029 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim for.

The research includes the Smart Agriculture market split by different Types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.

Smart Agriculture market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.

This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.

The study helps evaluate Smart Agriculture business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.

What is new in 2023?

- Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

- Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

- Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the Smart Agriculture market.

- Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the Smart Agriculture market.

- Updated market developments of the profiled players.

- Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

The new edition of the report consists of trends/disruptions on customer’s business, tariff and regulatory landscape, pricing analysis, and a market ecosystem map to enable a better understanding of the market dynamics for Smart Agriculture.

Customization services available with the report:

- Country level market for Smart Agriculture market (up to 5)

- Profiling and additional market players (up to 5)

- Up to 40 hours of customization.

- post-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

Please contact our sales professional ( sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com ), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Recommended Reading

Agriculture Textile

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5597/agriculture-textile-market/

Greenhouse Film

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/26302/greenhouse-film-market/

Agricultural Chelates

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/20619/agricultural-chelates-market/

Seed Treatment Fungicides

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/19749/seed-treatment-fungicides-market/

Agricultural Biologicals Testing

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/19530/agricultural-biologicals-testing-market/

About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact:

Exactitude Consultancy

PHONE NUMBER +1 (704) 266-3234

EMAIL ADDRESS: sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com