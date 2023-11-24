Battery Electrolyte Market to hit USD 16.62 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +12% | Exactitude Consultancy

Battery Electrolyte Market

The Battery Electrolyte market 2023-2029 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

The battery electrolyte market is expected to grow at 12% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 16.62 Billion by 2029 from USD 6 Billion in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation, UBE Industries, Shenzhen Capchem Technology Co., Ltd., 3M, Advanced Electrolyte Technologies, Hitachi Chemical, BASF SE, Umicore, Johnson Controls, American Elements, Toray Industries Inc., POSCO, Gelest Inc., Daikin Amer

Industry News:

30 April, 2020: Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation announced the acquisition of Gelest Intermediate Holdings Inc.

31 July, 2020: Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Ube Industries prepared to transfer the electrolyte business for lithium-ion rechargeable batteries of both companies to the joint venture company to be established by joint incorporation-type company split.

Battery Electrolyte Market Segmentation:

Battery Electrolyte Market By Battery Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Lead-Acid

Lithium-Ion

Nickel Metal

Flow Battery

Battery Electrolyte Market By Electrolyte Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Liquid Electrolyte

Solid State Electrolyte

Gel Electrolyte

Sodium Chloride

Nitric Acid

Sulphuric Acid

Battery Electrolyte Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Electric Vehicles

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Applications

Renewable Energy Storage Systems

Battery Electrolyte Market By End User, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Automotive

Electronics

Energy Storage

Aerospace

Telecommunications

Battery Electrolyte Market Dynamics

Driver: Growing in demand for batteries in key industries

In recent years there has been incredible growth in demand for batteries, and this is expected to grow at a significant pace for at least the next couple of years. Globally there is a focus on minimizing the usage of conventional sources of energy in various sectors such as automotive and power. This has led to an growth in the overall production and demand for lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries. Some of the key industries that have witnessed the growth of these batteries are electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics.

Restraints: Absence of efficient recycling technologies for battery materials

The high cost complicated in the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries incentivizes the recycling of raw materials used in these batteries. However, there is a lack of recycling technologies for these batteries. Countries such as India do not have proper legislations that can prevent the illegal dumping of spent lithium batteries. The country does not have a unified set of rules for the safe disposal of EV batteries. This can be a problematic situation for India in the future as the country can potentially become a lithium waste dumpsite not just for domestic EVs but also for imported spent batteries. Thus, the lack of efficient recycling technologies for battery materials can impact the growth of the battery market, which will cause a negative impact on the demand for battery electrolytes.

Opportunity: Growing research activities to develop new electrolytes

Numerous research and development activities are being carried out by various institutes and leading companies to improve the characteristics of lithium battery electrolytes. The purpose of these activities is to enhance the properties of electrolytes to make them more cost-competitive and increase the battery capacity substantially. Some research activities are specifically expected at new forms of electrolytes, such as solid electrolytes, to make them more effective, which adds to the overall efficiency of the battery. Hence, growing research and development in battery electrolytes will impact the growth in demand for lithium-ion batteries, which will lead to an increase in the demand for battery electrolytes.

Challenge: Absence of government subsidies and incentives for lithium-ion battery manufacturers in emerging markets.

In order to inspire the renewable form of energy, governments of various countries are focusing on subsidies and incentives to support the production of lithium-ion batteries. But in regions such as Africa, there is not much contribution from the government to enhance the production of lithium-ion batteries. This is delaying the growth of these batteries, which is creating a negative impact on the growth of the battery electrolyte market. African countries could play a key role in the lithium-ion battery supply chain. So, the lack of government support in African countries is expected to be a huge challenge for the growth of the battery electrolyte market.Browse Full Report at

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market accounted for the greatest revenue share. The market in this region is growing in terms of revenue as a result of ongoing efforts by battery manufacturing businesses to reduce reliance on existing technologies and create new cells. Additionally, this will encourage the development and adoption of better and more modern battery electrolyte technologies, which will increase market revenue. Presently, China produces 75% of all battery cells, 90% of the world’s anodes, and electrolytes. China is now the top refiner of battery metals in the world due to rising lithium prices, which have also stimulated increasing investments in carbonate and hydroxide refining plants. Additionally, there are significant prospects for the market to expand since to the increase in demand for SSBs.

