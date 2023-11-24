Fumed Silica Market to hit USD 3540 million by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +7.46% | Exactitude Consultancy

Fumed Silica Market

Fumed Silica Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2029

Growing global demand propels the Fumed Silica market, driven by its versatile applications in industries like adhesives, coatings, and polymers” — Exactitude Consultancy

The Global Fumed Silica Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Fumed Silica Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Fumed Silica Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Fumed Silica Market in the coming years.

The Fumed Silica Market is expected to grow at 7.46% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 3540 million by 2029.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cabot Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Tokuyama Corporation, China National Bluestar, Applied Material Solutions, Orisil, Cargill Inc., Agsco Corporation, Norchem, Inc., Dongyue Group Ltd., Elkem ASA, Elkon Products Inc., Dow, BASF SE, Cementec Industries Inc., Kryton International Inc., Brock White Company, LLC, Bisley & Company Pty Ltd., Rockfit Corporation, SHANGHAI TOPKEN SILICA FUME CO. LTD., Kemitura A/S. and other Prominent players.

Recent Developments

Jun. 7, 2017– Cabot Corporation and joint venture partner Inner Mongolia Hengyecheng Silicone Co., Ltd (HYC) broke ground today on their new fumed silica manufacturing facility in Wuhai, China.

WACKER Builds New Pyrogenic Silica Plant in the USA

With An Annual Capacity Of 13,000 Metric Tons, The New Production Facility For Pyrogenic Silica Supplements The Charleston Site’s Value Chain.Construction Work Is Expected To Begin In Spring Of 2017, With Completion Planned For The First Half Of 2019.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Fumed Silica market. The major and emerging players of the Fumed Silica Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Fumed Silica market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Fumed Silica market

Fumed Silica Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Tons)

Hydrophobic

Hydrophilic

Fumed Silica Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Tons)

Paints And Coatings

Adhesive And Sealants

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Food And Beverages

Gel Batteries

Lighting

If opting for the Global version of Fumed Silica Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (North America is the region that consumes the most fumed silica mast. The expansion of the automotive and construction sectors, which account for the majority of the demand for fumed silica in North America, are predicted to have a significant impact on the growth of the worldwide fumed silica market. In 2021, this region used around 30% of the world’s fugitive silica. The next two biggest consumers of fumed silica are Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the market’s top producer of fumed silica, according to production. In 2021, this area produced over 44% of the total amount of Fumed Silica produced worldwide.)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (During the projected period Asia Pacific, the largest market in 2021 accounted for majority of the market. Surging use of fumed silica in paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants and gel batteries applications has led Asia Pacific as leading region in a fumed silica market. Europe is predicted to register a moderate growth.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Fumed Silica study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

