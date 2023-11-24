Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market to hit USD 229.06 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +3.6% | Exactitude Consultancy

Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market

Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2029

The Global Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market in the coming years.

The global Plastic corrugated packaging Market is expected to grow at 3.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 229.06 billion by 2029 from USD 166.6 billion in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are WestRock Company, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith Plc, Bemis Company Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Hood Packaging Corporation, HAVI Global Solutions, ProAmpac, Menasha Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Cascades Inc., Nampak Flexibles, Coroplast, Dynapac Co. Ltd, FlEXcon Company, Inc., Söhner Kunststofftechnik GmbH, Technology Container Corp, Minnesota Diversified Industries, Inc, American Containers Inc., Yamakoh, Co., Ltd., Samuel Grant Packaging, Amatech Inc., ORBIS Corporation, Androp Packaging, Inc., Shish Industries Limited, Mills Industries. and other Prominent players.

Industry News and Updates:

May 2022 – Mondi announced to invest EUR 280 million to increase the production of corrugated board and cardboard. This investment will help to expand capacity and increase efficiency in the Czech Republic, Poland, Germany and Turkey. Of this investment figure, EUR 185 million will go to the company’s network of Corrugated Solutions plants in Central and Eastern Europe.

April 2022 – DS Smith, a UK-based sustainable packaging provider, developed and launched a corrugated cardboard box for e-commerce shipments of medical devices. This new corrugated cardboard box features a single-material solution in place of glued packaging with a single-use plastic insert.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Plastic Corrugated Packaging market. The major and emerging players of the Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Plastic Corrugated Packaging market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Plastic Corrugated Packaging market

Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market By Packaging Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Folding Boxes

Trays

Crates

Inserts And Dividers

Bins

Racks

Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market By Material, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polycarbonate

Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market By End-User Industry, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Food & Beverages

Agriculture

Healthcare

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

If opting for the Global version of Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (North American region is anticipated to generate the second-highest amount of revenue. This might be ascribed to the rising need for strong and lightweight packing options as well as the expanding e-commerce market in the area. The expansion of the market is anticipated to be driven by the use of plastic corrugated packaging in the food and beverage, healthcare, and e-commerce sectors. The region’s need for plastic corrugated packaging is also anticipated to increase as a result of the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions. The two biggest markets in North America for plastic corrugated packaging are the United States and Canada. )

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (The APAC region is expected to represent about 39% of the global market, making it the largest market in terms of value. The Asia Pacific plastic corrugated packaging market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for lightweight and durable packaging solutions in the region. The growing e-commerce industry, along with the increasing demand for food and beverage, healthcare, and consumer goods, is expected to drive market growth in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions is also expected to boost the demand for plastic corrugated packaging in the region. China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea are the major markets for plastic corrugated packaging in the Asia Pacific region.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Plastic Corrugated Packaging study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

