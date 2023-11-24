Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Energy Recovery Ventilator Market to Reach $6.06 Billion by 2029

The Exactitude Consultancy global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2029

The Energy Recovery Ventilator market 2023-2029 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

The global energy recovery ventilator market is projected to reach USD 6.06 billion by 2029 from USD 2.93 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.03 % from 2023 to 2029.

Top companies covered in this report: Carrier, Johnson Controls, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LG Electronics, Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, Lennox International Inc., Greenheck, Fujitsu Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Trane, Panasonic Corporation, Nortek Air S

1 June 2023: Mitsubishi Electric launched the LGH-RVX3-E Lossnay Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) system to provide clean and healthy air for every commercial setting.

17, 2023: Carrier announced the release of its latest i-Vu® Pro v8.5 software for the i-Vu building automation system. The digital lifecycle solution delivers an operator information report for added security, a staged download process for more efficient controller updates and Message Queueing Telemetry Transport (MQTT) integration.

Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Segmentation:

Energy Recovery Ventilator Market by Technology Type 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

Plate Heat Exchanger

Heat Pipe Heat Exchanger

Rotary Heat Exchanger

Run Around Coil

Thermosiphon

Twin tower

Others

Energy Recovery Ventilator Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Trend of Green Building to Propel Market Growth

The growing trend of green buildings is fueling the energy recovery market growth. The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) reports that green and healthier buildings with ventilation systems provide a return on investment (ROI) of about 19%. Moreover, the building asset is also increased by 10%. Additionally, major suppliers are thus coming up with green building certifications to allure their customers. For instance, RenewAire Company offers air exchangers that meet the stringent energy-efficiency requirements for green building certifications. Therefore, the growing construction activities across the globe for green buildings is expected to drive the energy recovery ventilator market growth.

However, complicated process of installation and high cost of maintenance of the product is set to hamper the market growth.

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

North America dominated the market globally. The growth in demand for energy recovery ventilators in the region’s business and residential sectors is attributed to this. The growth of the energy recovery ventilator market in the area is also being influenced by the rise in fresh air demand in the United States. Due to the poor indoor air quality in North America caused by the presence of pollutants, such as pet dander, dust, and pollen, which can cause a few respiratory ailments, the demand for ERVs is increasing. The region’s energy recovery ventilator market is anticipated to grow soon as energy consumption reduction efforts intensify in Canada and Mexico.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Energy Recovery Ventilator market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Energy Recovery Ventilator market

